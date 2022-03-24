How the library wars have played out in one Texas county

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

A former Llano County librarian alleges that she was fired for insubordination this month after refusing to remove books from the shelves.

Driving the news: Documents obtained by Axios and interviews we've conducted show how a group of residents has won control of the local library system and pushed for a purge of books touching on gender and race.

Why it matters: Llano County is a case study in how efforts to pull books off shelves have caught fire across Texas — and the rest of the country — as Republicans land on a hot-button issue ahead of midterm elections.

Top GOP politicians in the state, including Gov. Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton, have called for investigating library inventory as a matter of parental control.

Books dealing with topics such as race and gender have been especially singled-out by state lawmakers as they raise alarms about “critical race theory” and transgender care.

Yes, but:

"Freedom to read is a right that must be protected in our schools and public libraries, and we must not give in to the vocal few that want to speak for the many."

— Austin Public Library director Roosevelt Weeks in December

Of note: Llano County, with population 21,000 and a median household income of $53,000, is 86% non-Hispanic white and went for Donald Trump by an 80-20 margin in 2020.