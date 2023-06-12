15 mins ago - News

What Nate Paul's arrest means for Ken Paxton

Asher Price
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Attorney General Ken Paxton didn't appear in a federal courtroom in Austin on Friday, but his fate may be tied to the man who did.

Driving the news: The impeached attorney general is not set to appear before a jury of Texas senators until later this summer, but the Austin real estate developer who is central to claims of Paxton's abuse of office has been indicted by the feds.

  • Nate Paul, once famous for his meteoric rise as a buyer and seller of Austin property, appeared in an initial arraignment Friday. He was ordered to surrender his passport and released on bond, per the Texas Tribune.

Why it matters: Paxton is not named in the indictment documents — they involve accusations of making false statements to secure loans in 2017 and 2018 — but Paul could provide insight to federal investigators about Paxton's activities.

Catch up fast: In 2020, several of Paxton's top aides alleged he illegally used his office to benefit Paul, who donated $25,000 to Paxton's 2018 campaign, per the Associated Press.

Details: Investigators with a Texas House Committee testified last month about alleged favors Paxton did for Paul, including pressuring his staff to get involved in a records fight that would benefit Paul in a lawsuit involving an Austin nonprofit.

  • Investigators allege that in exchange for these favors, Paul helped with a renovation of Paxton's Austin home and employed a woman with whom Paxton was allegedly in a relationship.
  • The Texas House then impeached Paxton, by a vote of 121-23, and the state's top lawyer is not being paid as he remains suspended pending the outcome of the Texas Senate trial.

The other side: "The charges against Paul evidently have nothing to do with Attorney General Ken Paxton. Nothing whatsoever," Paxton’s lawyer, Tony Buzbee, said in a statement, per the Tribune.

  • Paul's attorney, Gerry Morris, said Friday that the charges have nothing to do with Paxton, per the Tribune.

Between the lines: If a defendant wishes to cooperate in return for a potentially lighter sentence, "he'd have to disclose all criminal activities and answer all questions," Ken Magidson, a former U.S. Attorney in Texas' Southern District, tells Axios.

  • A prosecutor might ask him, "Does he know of criminal activities the attorney general may have been involved with?" Magidson, who is now retired, said.

The bottom line: Paxton's impeachment and possible removal from office by the Texas Legislature is one thing — but the prospect of a federal indictment is another matter altogether.

