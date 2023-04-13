Image credit: Note: Includes abortions provided by clinics, private medical offices, hospitals and virtual-only clinics. Months with less than 10 abortions are represented as 0; Data: #WeCount/Society of Family Planning; Chart: Axios Visuals

A drastic drop in Texas' abortion numbers last year directly correlated with restrictions to access, per a new report from the Society of Family Planning.

Why it matters: The data starkly reveals how last year's U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade and the statewide abortion ban curtailed Texans' abortion rights.

By the numbers: Abortions performed by clinicians dropped from a monthly average of roughly 2,650 for April through June 2022 — the Dobbs decision was handed down June 24, 2022 — to 10 per month in July through December, 2022 per the report.

Of note: A recently adopted ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy was in place in April 2022, so the numbers were already low.

Roughly 50,000-55,000 Texans obtained abortions each year from 2014-2021, per the Texas Tribune.

Catch up quick: Dobbs triggered a near total abortion ban. It's now legal in Texas only to save a pregnant patient's life or to prevent "substantial impairment of major bodily function."

Under the law, doctors could face life in prison and fines up to $100,000 if they perform abortions.

The law does not make exceptions for pregnancies resulting from rape or incest.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court will likely decide soon whether abortion pills — currently used in over half of U.S. abortions — can remain legal nationally, after a Texas judge moved to force the Food and Drug Administration to pull its approval of a drug widely used in medication abortion.

Texas' abortion ban includes a ban on medication abortion — except in cases to save the life of a pregnant patient.

What they're saying: "Texas women are currently relying on mifepristone being sent illegally into the state of Texas and allowing them to self-manage abortion," Elizabeth Sepper, a law professor at the University of Texas who studies health law and equality, tells Axios.

Plus, some Texans rely on other states, such as New Mexico, for access to medication abortion, Sepper says — and that access is at risk of being shut down, depending on how the court ultimately rules.

Image credit: Note: Includes abortions provided by clinics, private medical offices, hospitals and virtual-only clinics; Data: #WeCount/Society of Family Planning; Map: Jacque Schrag/Axios

The bottom line: The GOP-led state of Texas is not stockpiling abortion pills like some Democratic-dominated states, leaving it to individual Texans to navigate increasingly limited access to abortion options.