46 mins ago - News

New report reveals decline in abortions in Texas

Asher Price
Image credit: Note: Includes abortions provided by clinics, private medical offices, hospitals and virtual-only clinics. Months with less than 10 abortions are represented as 0; Data: #WeCount/Society of Family Planning; Chart: Axios Visuals
Image credit: Note: Includes abortions provided by clinics, private medical offices, hospitals and virtual-only clinics. Months with less than 10 abortions are represented as 0; Data: #WeCount/Society of Family Planning; Chart: Axios Visuals

A drastic drop in Texas' abortion numbers last year directly correlated with restrictions to access, per a new report from the Society of Family Planning.

Why it matters: The data starkly reveals how last year's U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade and the statewide abortion ban curtailed Texans' abortion rights.

By the numbers: Abortions performed by clinicians dropped from a monthly average of roughly 2,650 for April through June 2022 — the Dobbs decision was handed down June 24, 2022 — to 10 per month in July through December, 2022 per the report.

Of note: A recently adopted ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy was in place in April 2022, so the numbers were already low.

Catch up quick: Dobbs triggered a near total abortion ban. It's now legal in Texas only to save a pregnant patient's life or to prevent "substantial impairment of major bodily function."

  • Under the law, doctors could face life in prison and fines up to $100,000 if they perform abortions.
  • The law does not make exceptions for pregnancies resulting from rape or incest.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court will likely decide soon whether abortion pills — currently used in over half of U.S. abortions — can remain legal nationally, after a Texas judge moved to force the Food and Drug Administration to pull its approval of a drug widely used in medication abortion.

  • Texas' abortion ban includes a ban on medication abortion — except in cases to save the life of a pregnant patient.

What they're saying: "Texas women are currently relying on mifepristone being sent illegally into the state of Texas and allowing them to self-manage abortion," Elizabeth Sepper, a law professor at the University of Texas who studies health law and equality, tells Axios.

  • Plus, some Texans rely on other states, such as New Mexico, for access to medication abortion, Sepper says — and that access is at risk of being shut down, depending on how the court ultimately rules.
Image credit: Note: Includes abortions provided by clinics, private medical offices, hospitals and virtual-only clinics; Data: #WeCount/Society of Family Planning; Map: Jacque Schrag/Axios
Image credit: Note: Includes abortions provided by clinics, private medical offices, hospitals and virtual-only clinics; Data: #WeCount/Society of Family Planning; Map: Jacque Schrag/Axios

The bottom line: The GOP-led state of Texas is not stockpiling abortion pills like some Democratic-dominated states, leaving it to individual Texans to navigate increasingly limited access to abortion options.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Austin.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Austin stories

No stories could be found

Austinpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Austin.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more