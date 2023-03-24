Data: BTS; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

As the Austin airport continues to see a record number of travelers, new data from the U.S. Department of Transportation reveals the severity of Southwest Airlines' winter meltdown.

State of play: For most airlines, summer will test how well they've rebounded from the chaos of the holiday season.

But in Austin, that test comes early each year when South by Southwest crowds, spring breakers, WGC-Dell Match Play attendees and NASCAR fans swarm the airport throughout the month of March.

Driving the news: The real story of winter holiday travel, of course, was Southwest canceling thousands of flights nationwide.

New data from the U.S. Department of Transportation reveals that just 66.4% of flights — and 60.5% of Southwest flights — at AUS departed on time in December.

That's down from 76.5% of on-time flights — and 74.8% on-time Southwest flights — in November 2022, per the department's Bureau of Transportation Statistics.

Between the lines: 2022 was a record-breaking year for ABIA, but all indications so far suggest Southwest — and the airport — have recovered nicely since December.

AUS saw three of its five busiest days ever this month, according to airport officials.

During the same period last year, AUS dealt with fuel shortages and TSA waits that wrapped around the airport.

What they're saying: "While the terminal is definitely busy, we aren't seeing dramatically long lines," airport spokesperson Sam Haynes tells Axios.

Passengers are still encouraged to arrive early and expect a wait for airline ticket counters, TSA and concessions, Haynes added.

The bottom line: December was truly just as bad as it seemed, the data show.

What we're watching: How AUS handles another busy weekend as WGC-Dell Match Play and NASCAR collide.