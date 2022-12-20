The Austin airport saw a record-breaking year for travel
In the history of the airport, all but one record-breaking day for departures were reported in 2022, per TSA data provided to Axios.
Why it matters: The figures underscore Austin's growth and the rest of the country's desire to travel again.
- Formula 1, Austin City Limits, NASCAR, Dell Match Play and South by Southwest brought an influx of out-of-towners, who helped break the departing records as they left Austin.
- They even stopped traffic.
By the numbers: The top two days for departures were during Formula 1 this year and 2021.
- 43,177 passengers flew out of AUS on Oct. 24 this year.
- 36,132 passengers departed the airport on Oct. 25, 2021, the second busiest travel day ever recorded in AUS’ history.
Plus: Airport traffic translates into revenue for the city. The airport collected more than $50 million from parking fees alone in the most recent fiscal year, per budget documents reviewed by Axios.
Between the lines: Even as passenger traffic has boomed, the airport and its concessionaires have faced special challenges with filling vacancies.
- Required security clearances and the isolation of the airport make it hard to recruit new employees.
- Some airport executive staff had to clean bathrooms because of a janitorial shortage, a member of the city's airport advisory commission told Axios.
The bottom line: More than 2 million passengers passed through AUS in October alone, the latest data available, for the second time this year and the second time in its history.
- Yet another reminder to get to the airport early, especially during the holiday season.
More Austin stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Austin.