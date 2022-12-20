The Austin airport saw a record-breaking year for travel

Reproduced from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport; Chart: Axios Visuals

In the history of the airport, all but one record-breaking day for departures were reported in 2022, per TSA data provided to Axios.

Why it matters: The figures underscore Austin's growth and the rest of the country's desire to travel again.

Formula 1, Austin City Limits, NASCAR, Dell Match Play and South by Southwest brought an influx of out-of-towners, who helped break the departing records as they left Austin.

They even stopped traffic.

By the numbers: The top two days for departures were during Formula 1 this year and 2021.

43,177 passengers flew out of AUS on Oct. 24 this year.

36,132 passengers departed the airport on Oct. 25, 2021, the second busiest travel day ever recorded in AUS’ history.

Plus: Airport traffic translates into revenue for the city. The airport collected more than $50 million from parking fees alone in the most recent fiscal year, per budget documents reviewed by Axios.

Between the lines: Even as passenger traffic has boomed, the airport and its concessionaires have faced special challenges with filling vacancies.

Required security clearances and the isolation of the airport make it hard to recruit new employees.

Some airport executive staff had to clean bathrooms because of a janitorial shortage, a member of the city's airport advisory commission told Axios.

The bottom line: More than 2 million passengers passed through AUS in October alone, the latest data available, for the second time this year and the second time in its history.