Austin FC worth over $680M

Data: Forbes; Table: Axios Visuals

Austin FC will open 2023 as one of the highest-valued MLS teams in the country, per Forbes' latest valuation figures.

By the numbers: The team was valued around $680 million through the 2022 season.

Why it matters: In just its third season, Austin FC is a booming enterprise with big brand loyalty.

Renewal rate among season ticket holders ahead of this season was 97%.

Even MLS players like Q2 Stadium, naming it the best to place to play in a 2022 poll.

Zoom out: The average MLS team is worth $579 million, up a staggering 85% since 2019, the last time Forbes published these figures.

LAFC is the first MLS franchise to be worth $1 billion, per Forbes' analysis.

Even the least valuable franchise right now (Colorado Rapids: $350 million) is worth more than the average franchise was just four years ago ($313 million).

The bottom line: Sure, the New York Yankees are worth $6 billion, but they've had a head start of over a century.