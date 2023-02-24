Austin FC worth over $680M

27 mins ago - News

Data: Forbes; Table: Axios Visuals
Austin FC will open 2023 as one of the highest-valued MLS teams in the country, per Forbes' latest valuation figures.

By the numbers: The team was valued around $680 million through the 2022 season.

Why it matters: In just its third season, Austin FC is a booming enterprise with big brand loyalty.

Zoom out: The average MLS team is worth $579 million, up a staggering 85% since 2019, the last time Forbes published these figures.

The bottom line: Sure, the New York Yankees are worth $6 billion, but they've had a head start of over a century.

