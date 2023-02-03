33 mins ago - Sports
LAFC becomes Major League Soccer's first $1 billion franchise
LAFC is the first MLS franchise to be worth $1 billion, per Forbes' latest valuations. Not bad for a team that joined the league less than a decade ago for a $110 million expansion fee.
By the numbers: The average MLS team is worth $579 million, up a staggering 85% since 2019, the last time Forbes published these figures.
The big picture: Even the least valuable franchise right now (Colorado Rapids: $350 million) is worth more than the average franchise was just four years ago ($313 million).