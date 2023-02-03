LAFC becomes Major League Soccer's first $1 billion franchise

Data: Forbes; Table: Axios Visuals

LAFC is the first MLS franchise to be worth $1 billion, per Forbes' latest valuations. Not bad for a team that joined the league less than a decade ago for a $110 million expansion fee.

By the numbers: The average MLS team is worth $579 million, up a staggering 85% since 2019, the last time Forbes published these figures.

The big picture: Even the least valuable franchise right now (Colorado Rapids: $350 million) is worth more than the average franchise was just four years ago ($313 million).