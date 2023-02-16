3 hours ago - Business
Colorado Rapids are the least valued team in Major League Soccer
The Colorado Rapids will open the 2023 season later this month as Major League Soccer's least-valued franchise.
By the numbers: The $350 million estimate from Forbes is a drop in the bucket compared to the $1 billion valuation of the Los Angeles Football Club.
- The Rapids' revenue is listed at $33 million in 2022 with a $5 million loss in operating income.
Between the lines: The valuation is based on limited public financial information, as well as interviews with club executives, Forbes says.
Of note: The second-most valuable MLS franchise is the L.A. Galaxy at $925 million, which is owned by Colorado's Philip Anschutz.
