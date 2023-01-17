Madonna will perform in Austin for the first time in nearly four decades. Photo: Johannes Simon/Getty Images

Madonna will bring her Celebration tour to Austin this year, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer's first tour stop here since 1985.

Details: The 35-city North American tour will kick off July 15 in Vancouver, with a show at Moody Center on Sept. 21.

She'll also make stops in Dallas and Houston.

What they're saying: In a press release, Madonna said she is "excited to explore as many songs as possible" on the tour that's described as an "artistic journey through four decades."

Why it matters: It's the latest sign that the Moody Center has transformed the city's live music scene as big names bring their tours through Austin.

Flashback: Country legends George Strait and Willie Nelson kicked off the venue's star-studded first year, with more than 90 events and artists since April 2022.

Harry Styles performed for six nights, and stars like Lizzo, Kendrick Lamar, Carrie Underwood and Jack Harlow brought their tours to the arena, which holds up to 15,000 people for concerts.

Of note: Bob the Drag Queen, season eight "RuPaul's Drag Race" champ and comedian, will open for Madonna.

Be smart: Tickets go on sale at 10am Friday, and you can purchase tickets on Madonna's site and the Moody Center's website.

Presale tickets start at 2pm Tuesday for Citi cardholders. "Legacy members of Madonna's Official Fan Club" can get early access to tickets starting at 11am Tuesday, according to a press release.

The bottom line: The privately financed $375 million arena, also home to the University of Texas men's and women's basketball teams, is attracting national touring acts that for years skipped over the "live music capital of the world."