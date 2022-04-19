A look inside UT's new Moody Center
The University of Texas' Moody Center will officially open its doors to the public Wednesday, offering Austinites a new space to enjoy UT basketball games and concerts.
The big picture: Singer-songwriter John Mayer will be the first artist to perform in the $338 million venue that seats 15,000 people. It replaced the 45-year-old Frank Irwin Center.
- But the venue's official grand opening is slated for April 29-30, featuring country legend George Strait with Willie Nelson & Family and Randy Rogers Band.
Details: We took a look inside the spacious arena on Monday, which offers a variety of bars, dining options, suites and a public terrace that overlooks campus and downtown.
- Most attendees will arrive through the main entrance, where they can make their way to Tito's Handmade Vodka Bar bar, which serves up craft cocktails near the front doors.
- Visitors can eat local food, like Stubb's Bar-B-Q and Tony C's, and find drinks at the Milagro Tequila Bar and the Hennessy 1765 Bar.
- The arena doesn't accept paper tickets or cash. Tickets will be sent electronically to mobile devices.
There are more than 44 suites — created with Matthew McConaughey's design influence — and nearly 2,000 club seats, three premium clubs, 57 loge boxes and one super VIP club: the Moët & Chandon Impérial Lounge.
- Club memberships, which are currently sold out, have exclusive access to food and private bars within the Dell Technologies Club, Indeed Club and Germania Insurance Club.
Of note: Local artists painted murals throughout the center, including Ryan Runcie, who blended the university and music in a vibrant mural depicting the "Hook 'Em Horns" hand sign and drum sticks.
What's next: Expect a star-studded lineup at the Moody Center this year, with Bon Jovi, Justin Bieber, Dave Matthews Band, Alan Jackson, Shawn Mendes, Florence + The Machine and more set to perform.
More Austin stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Austin.