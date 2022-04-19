A look inside UT's new Moody Center

The University of Texas' Moody Center will officially open its doors to the public Wednesday, offering Austinites a new space to enjoy UT basketball games and concerts.

The big picture: Singer-songwriter John Mayer will be the first artist to perform in the $338 million venue that seats 15,000 people. It replaced the 45-year-old Frank Irwin Center.

But the venue's official grand opening is slated for April 29-30, featuring country legend George Strait with Willie Nelson & Family and Randy Rogers Band.

Details: We took a look inside the spacious arena on Monday, which offers a variety of bars, dining options, suites and a public terrace that overlooks campus and downtown.

The view from the "Texas Terrace," which will be open to the public and offers views of UT and downtown. Photo: Nicole Cobler/Axios

Most attendees will arrive through the main entrance, where they can make their way to Tito's Handmade Vodka Bar bar, which serves up craft cocktails near the front doors.

Visitors can eat local food, like Stubb's Bar-B-Q and Tony C's, and find drinks at the Milagro Tequila Bar and the Hennessy 1765 Bar.

The arena doesn't accept paper tickets or cash. Tickets will be sent electronically to mobile devices.

There are more than 44 suites — created with Matthew McConaughey's design influence — and nearly 2,000 club seats, three premium clubs, 57 loge boxes and one super VIP club: the Moët & Chandon Impérial Lounge.

A look at a private suite in the new Moody Center. There are more than 44 private suites in the arena. Photo: Nicole Cobler/Axios

Club memberships, which are currently sold out, have exclusive access to food and private bars within the Dell Technologies Club, Indeed Club and Germania Insurance Club.

Construction workers put the final touches on the Indeed Club in the new Moody Center. Photo: Nicole Cobler/Axios

Of note: Local artists painted murals throughout the center, including Ryan Runcie, who blended the university and music in a vibrant mural depicting the "Hook 'Em Horns" hand sign and drum sticks.

An artists complete a mural over the Milagro Tequila Bar in the new Moody Center. Photo: Nicole Cobler/Axios

What's next: Expect a star-studded lineup at the Moody Center this year, with Bon Jovi, Justin Bieber, Dave Matthews Band, Alan Jackson, Shawn Mendes, Florence + The Machine and more set to perform.