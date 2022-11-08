With the first serve of the inaugural ATX Open set to take place in less than four months, event organizers have unveiled a rendering of the 1,500-seat stadium that will be located not far from downtown Austin.

The women's tennis tournament, a WTA event, will be at Westwood Country Club, near Mayfield Park, just west of 35th Street and MoPac, from Feb. 27 to March 5.

The big picture: Befitting its growing wealth and population, Austin has become an athletic hub beyond University of Texas sports.

What they're saying: "After nearly a decade without top-level professional women's tennis in our state, it is wonderful to have the WTA Tour returning to Texas twice in four months," said Christo Van Rensburg, director of the DropShot Tournament Series, which is organizing the event.

Between the geopolitical lines: The WTA Finals that took place in Fort Worth had been scheduled for China — but WTA tournaments there have been suspended since December, after Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai, in a post online, accused a former top Chinese government official of sexual assault.

By the numbers: The singles winner of the ATX Open will earn $33,200 — and 280 ranking points.

By comparison, the U.S. Open singles winners each earn 2,000 points and $2.6 million.

What we're watching: The makeup of the field in Austin.