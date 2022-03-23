WGC-Dell Match Play kicks off in Austin

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The World Golf Championship-Dell Technologies Match Play kicks off Wednesday, promising four days of competition between 64 of the sport’s top players.

Where: Austin Country Club.

When: Wednesday-Sunday.

How it works:

In Match Play, the number of holes won determines the winner, instead of strokes.

Players face off in 16 groups of four.

During group play — or the first, second and third rounds — competitors play 18-hole matches against each of the other players in their group.

The player in each pod with the most points at the end of group play advances to the 16-player, single-elimination matches.

By Sunday, there will be two semi-finals, during which winners advance to the championship match and losers play for third place.

Notable names: World No. 1 and U.S. Open champion Jon Rahm and local favorite Scottie Scheffler will be there. Plus, the other top five players in the world rankings: Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland and Patrick Cantlay.

Expect to see another local fave, 11th seeded Jordan Spieth, and defending champion Billy Horschel, the 12th seed.

Notable fun: Tito's Stillhouse Lounge will make its stop on the PGA Tour at WGC-Dell Match Play, bringing interactive games, signature drinks and custom murals to the 12th fairway for all ticket holders.

The vodka brand also will host the first-ever Tito's Bogey Boat, stationed in front of the Austin 360 bridge and overlooking the 13th hole with barbecue, cocktails and a live DJ.

A look inside the Tito's Stillhouse Lounge. Photo: PGA Tour

Watch players tee off on the 12th tee at the Four Seasons Residences Lake Austin — a new public venue.

Get your Kendra Scott jewelry and watch golf at the Kendra Scott Courtyard on 10 Green.

Find food from Burro Grilled Cheese and Shawarma Point Modern Mediterranean — new options located on the tournament's 10th tee. Amy’s Ice Cream, Ranch Hand Organic Bowls and Torchy’s Tacos will return to Fan Village, too.

How to attend: You can purchase a day or weekly pass. Daily grounds access tickets start at $141.81, and grounds access for Wednesday through Sunday costs $568.31.