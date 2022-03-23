WGC-Dell Match Play kicks off in Austin
The World Golf Championship-Dell Technologies Match Play kicks off Wednesday, promising four days of competition between 64 of the sport’s top players.
Where: Austin Country Club.
When: Wednesday-Sunday.
How it works:
- In Match Play, the number of holes won determines the winner, instead of strokes.
- Players face off in 16 groups of four.
- During group play — or the first, second and third rounds — competitors play 18-hole matches against each of the other players in their group.
- The player in each pod with the most points at the end of group play advances to the 16-player, single-elimination matches.
- By Sunday, there will be two semi-finals, during which winners advance to the championship match and losers play for third place.
Notable names: World No. 1 and U.S. Open champion Jon Rahm and local favorite Scottie Scheffler will be there. Plus, the other top five players in the world rankings: Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland and Patrick Cantlay.
- Expect to see another local fave, 11th seeded Jordan Spieth, and defending champion Billy Horschel, the 12th seed.
Notable fun: Tito's Stillhouse Lounge will make its stop on the PGA Tour at WGC-Dell Match Play, bringing interactive games, signature drinks and custom murals to the 12th fairway for all ticket holders.
- The vodka brand also will host the first-ever Tito's Bogey Boat, stationed in front of the Austin 360 bridge and overlooking the 13th hole with barbecue, cocktails and a live DJ.
- Watch players tee off on the 12th tee at the Four Seasons Residences Lake Austin — a new public venue.
- Get your Kendra Scott jewelry and watch golf at the Kendra Scott Courtyard on 10 Green.
- Find food from Burro Grilled Cheese and Shawarma Point Modern Mediterranean — new options located on the tournament's 10th tee. Amy’s Ice Cream, Ranch Hand Organic Bowls and Torchy’s Tacos will return to Fan Village, too.
How to attend: You can purchase a day or weekly pass. Daily grounds access tickets start at $141.81, and grounds access for Wednesday through Sunday costs $568.31.
- Some free tickets are available for military members and children.
More Austin stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Austin.