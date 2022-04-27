What you need to know about the Austin Gamblers

There's a new pro sports team in town.

State of play: The newly formed Austin Gamblers is part of the inaugural Professional Bull Riders Team Series, and you'll have the chance to catch the team at the Moody Center from Aug. 26-28.

Don't know a single thing about bull riding? We're right there with you.

But don't worry. We did the work and here's some trivia that'll keep you looking sharp at the watercooler:

The PBR Team Series is a 10-event, 112-game regular season. Those 10 events are hosted by each of the league's eight founding teams, including the Austin Gamblers.

Teams are made up of seven riders — including three practice squad members. Five riders square off against another team for each game.

The events are staged tournament style, with all teams competing in head-to-head matchups against a different opponent each day.

The point system: The PBR Team Series will build on the existing structure of professional bull riding, with a scoring system based on the required 8-second rides.

The team with the highest aggregate score of qualified rides will be declared the winner of each game.

The event winner is determined by the team with the most game wins.

Final event standings can be determined by a special bonus round as a tie-breaker.

The championship will be held in Las Vegas from Nov. 4-6.

Of note: We'll learn who our hometown heroes are on May 23, during the PBR Team Series draft order.

The eight founding teams will select which people will ride for them when the season kicks off on July 25-26 in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

In the initial draft, teams will select up to five riders and the Austin Gamblers choose first. A supplemental draft on June 2 will help teams fill the seven roster positions.

Between the lines: The PBR and Humane Society have had back-and-forths about the nature of the sport.

What's next: There will be a free community launch event for the Austin Gamblers at Republic Square this Thursday from 11:30am to 1:30pm, featuring a Q&A session with PBR riders, live music, food trucks, live and mechanicals bulls.