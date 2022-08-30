Data: DraftKings; Table: Jacque Schrag/Axios

Vegas is bullish on a pair of 'Horns.

Driving the news: A season after the Longhorns went 5-7, the squad's top running back and new starting quarterback are among the favorites to win the Heisman — even as their odds trail those of quarterbacks at Ohio State, Alabama and USC.

The University of Texas Longhorns kick off their season Saturday against Louisiana-Monroe, before hosting Alabama in a blue-chip clash on Sept. 10.

Why it matters: If lauded running back Bijan Robinson or Quinn Ewers, a big-armed Ohio State transfer who has taken only two snaps in his college career, warrants an end-of-season visit to NYC as a Heisman finalist, that means UT has done something right this season.

Yes, but: We're a long way from December and UT has found ways in recent seasons to deflate an excited fan base.

Between the lines: The pair of preseason Heisman candidates are already winners after the NCAA loosened name-image-likeness deals between players and corporate sponsors.

Robinson has signed an off-season deal with the city's Lamborghini dealership and Ewers, similarly, is now the owner of an Aston Martin.

The bottom line: Let's relish this moment of optimism, when UT's record remains 0-0 and anything great could happen.