Texas civil rights activists are sounding the alarm over what the end of Roe v. Wade could mean for the future of same-sex marriage.

State of play: Justice Clarence Thomas wrote in his concurring opinion that the U.S. Supreme Court should reconsider Lawrence v. Texas, which legalized the right to same-sex intimacy in 2003, and Obergefell v. Hodges, which legalized same-sex marriage in 2015.

Thomas dissented in both of those decisions.

Why it matters: Texas lawmakers have never passed a measure to add constitutional and legal protections that would enshrine same-sex marriage into law, a move advocates in other states say would fortify safeguards for LGBTQ+ residents.

What they're saying: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has not ruled out the possibility of trying to get a case in front of the Supreme Court that could challenge rulings like Lawrence and Obergefell.

Paxton stopped short of saying he would support the legislature if laws testing those cases were passed: "I'd have to see how the legislation was laid out and whether we thought we could defend it. If it's constitutional, we're going to go defend it."

Yes, but: No other justice joined Thomas' concurring opinion, and Justice Samuel Alito suggested in the court's majority opinion that no other prior decision is at risk of being overturned.

Meanwhile: In a series of tweets, LGBTQ+ political action group Equality Texas blasted Paxton's remarks, saying "it's not the government's business who we have sex with."

"The right to privacy is fragile in the United States, and we recognize that the Dobbs decision places a network of rights in peril," the group said of the ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade.

State Rep. Erin Zwiener, a Driftwood Democrat and member of the Texas House LGBTQ Caucus, said conservatives have been shifting further to the right, despite polling that shows most Texans support gay marriage.

"We're in this moment where the things we've taken for granted, protected by federal case law, are all in doubt," Zwiener said.

Of note: At least some members of the far right of the GOP have asked the state to test the Obergefell v. Hodges ruling.

State Rep. James White, a tea party Republican from southeast Texas, last year asked Paxton to clarify the same-sex marriage decision, arguing that Texas law should trump the Supreme Court's ruling.

Paxton's office declined to issue an opinion, instead deferring to the Supreme Court.

What to watch: The Texas Capitol will be the next battleground for LGBTQ+ rights, Zwiener said.