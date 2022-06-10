Judge blocks Texas officials from investigating families of trans children

A judge in Texas on Friday temporarily blocked Texas state officials from investigating parents for child abuse if they seek gender-affirming care for their trans children.

Driving the news: The court granted a temporary restraining order to block Texas' Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) from investigating families that are part of PFLAG National, an LGBTQ advocacy group that filed a lawsuit this week challenging a directive issued by Gov. Greg Abbott in February.

PFLAG is being represented by the American Civil Liberties Union, Lambda Legal, and the ACLU of Texas, along with a Texas-based law firm in its lawsuit.

What they're saying: "That families will be protected from invasive, unnecessary, and unnerving investigations by DFPS simply for helping their transgender children thrive and be themselves is a very good thing," said Brian Bond, executive director of PFLAG.

"However, let’s be clear: These investigations into loving and affirming families shouldn’t be happening in the first place," he added.

"The court and Texans agree: weaponizing the child-welfare system against loving families causes irreparable harm," said Adri Pérez, policy and advocacy strategist at the ACLU of Texas.

Catch up fast: The Texas Supreme Court said last month that state agencies could, but were not required to, continue investigating parents for child abuse if they seek gender-affirming care for transgender kids.

Days after the decision, DFPS said it would continue the investigations despite the court saying that Abbott's directive was "nonbinding."

There are multiple currently ongoing lawsuits challenging Abbott's directive.

Between the lines: Medical organizations have condemned Abbott's directive to restrict gender-affirming medical care, saying it could have a detrimental effect on the mental health of transgender youth.

Over two-thirds of LGBTQ youth have said that debates over state laws that target transgender people have negatively impacted their mental health, according to a poll by the Trevor Project, which provides crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to LGBTQ youth.

