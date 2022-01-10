Sign up for our daily briefing

Poll: Most LGBTQ kids' mental health negatively impacted by anti-trans legislation

Oriana Gonzalez
Expand chart
Data: The Trevor Project; Chart: Jacque Schrag/Axios

Over two thirds of LGBTQ youth said recent debates over state laws that target transgender people have negatively impacted their mental health, a new poll released Monday by the Trevor Project shows.

Why it matters: 2021 saw a record number of anti-trans bills introduced in state legislatures— many specifically focused on trans youth — and experts already expect a similar wave of bills in 2022.

  • The Trevor Project is an organization that provides crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to LGBTQ youth under 25.

What we're watching: Just days into the 2022 legislative session, bills have been introduced in six states — Missouri, Indiana, Arizona, South Carolina, Kentucky and South Dakota — that would "prohibit access to sports for trans and non binary youth," Casey Pick, senior fellow for advocacy and government affairs for the Trevor Project, told Axios.

  • In three other states — Alabama, Arizona and Ohio — other pieces of legislation that have been filed "would ban doctors for providing best practice health care for trans and non-binary youth," Pick added.
  • Anti-trans legislation was signed into law in Mississippi, Arkansas, and Tennessee.
  • Doctors have worried about a looming mental health crisis among transgender kids, due in large part to the number of states seeking to outlaw gender-affirming health care.

By the numbers: 7 in 10 LGBTQ youth said they regularly follow news related to the issues that impact the trans community, and as a result:

  • 66% of all LGBTQ young people polled said their mental health had been negatively affected by recent debates about state laws restricting the rights of transgender people.
  • The impact is even greater among trans and non-binary youth: 85% of those polled — four in five of this group — said their mental health had been negatively affected.

When asked about what is the most important issue affecting the world, most LGBTQ youth stated racism, followed by LGBTQ rights/equality, climate change and homophobia.

  • Yes, but: Most poll respondents said that anti-LGBTQ hate crimes (80%) and homophobia (81%) were the issues that cause them the most stress and anxiety.

What they're saying: "These results underscore how recent politics and ongoing crises facing the globe can have a real, negative impact on LGBTQ young people, a group consistently found to be at significantly increased risk for depression, anxiety and attempting suicide because of how they are mistreated and stigmatized in society," Amit Paley, CEO of The Trevor Project, said in a statement.

Methodology: 820 LGBTQ youth ages 13–24, including 318 transgender and nonbinary youth and 340 LGBTQ youth of color, surveyed online from Sept. 14-Nov. 5.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-8255) provides 24/7, free and confidential support for anyone in distress, in addition to prevention and crisis resources. Also available for online chat.

Go deeper: 2021 sees a record number of bills targeting trans youth

Go deeper

Caitlin Owens
Updated 2 hours ago - Health

The Biden administration has a COVID credibility crisis

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

A series of messaging missteps is threatening the credibility of federal health agencies, and critics say the White House isn’t doing enough to manage the fallout.

Why it matters: While much of the unvaccinated population is unlikely to be persuaded by any messenger, large swaths of the public are still receptive to expert guidance, but federal health agencies, particularly the CDC, may be squandering their credibility with this population.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Jeff Tracy
3 hours ago - Sports

Sports betting headed for record month

Expand chart
Note: Handle = total money wagered. Data: Legal Sports Report; Chart: Sara Wise/Axios

New York launched mobile sports betting on Saturday, with four online sportsbooks beginning operations and another five awaiting final approval.

The big picture: Now that New Yorkers can bet from their couch — rather than travel to New Jersey — many believe the Empire State will eventually contend with New Jersey and Nevada for most money wagered by state (currently 17th).

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Andrew Freedman, author of Generate
3 hours ago - Energy & Environment

U.S. greenhouse gas emissions jumped in 2021

Expand chart
Data: Rhodium Group; Chart: Jared Whalen/Axios

Just-released data reveals the scope and details of U.S. carbon emissions increases as the economy rebounded from COVID-19 restrictions, highlighting how White House climate goals may slip out of reach absent major new policies.

Driving the news: America's emissions of planet-warming greenhouse gases increased in 2021 compared to 2020, largely due to a jump in coal use, according to a new report from the climate consulting firm the Rhodium Group.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow