Texas Gov. orders state agencies to investigate gender-affirming care for trans kids as child abuse

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) on Tuesday ordered state agencies to investigate gender-affirming care for transgender kids as child abuse.

Driving the news: "The Office of the Attorney General has now confirmed in the enclosed opinion that a number of so-called "sex change" procedures constitute child abuse under existing Texas law," Abbott wrote in a letter to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

The letter said doctors, nurses, teachers, and anyone who comes into contact with a child has a requirement to report parents or face "criminal penalties."

