Texas diners eating at restaurants more readily than rest of U.S.

Data: OpenTable; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Even as the pandemic persists (yes, we're still in a pandemic), Austinites are headed to restaurants in numbers that exceed those of the before times, per data from OpenTable.

The big picture: The rest of the U.S. is still sorta hunkered down, but Austinites are out and about.

That mirrors what we're seeing with the return to work, as Austin logs higher office occupancy than most of the country.

What they're saying: Texas' population growth and the resiliency of its economy is fueling the restaurant recovery, Kelsey Erickson Streufert, a spokesperson for the Texas Restaurant Association, told Axios.

"The customer data out of COVID is that people really value experiences more than stuff, and travel is kind of a pain right now — it's harder to get flights and gas is expensive," she said. "So we're seeing people take advantage of going to restaurants in their community. And it's just a resurgence of wanting to be out in the community after an incredibly difficult two years, emotionally and culturally."

💭 Our thought bubble: Our own dining-out habits feel back to normal — though with unvaccinated kids in tow, we're still sticking with eating outside.