COVID numbers appear to level off

Data: N.Y. Times; Note: Case counts may be affected by Memorial Day disruptions to reporting; Cartogram: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

The number of reported new COVID cases — along with COVID deaths — appeared to level off over the past seven days.

The big picture: It's unclear if this is a true change or the result of a Memorial Day disruption in reporting.

But, overall reported case rates are five times higher right now than they were this time last year, even though people are far less likely to have cases reported due to home testing.

By the numbers: Last week, there were an average of 98,688 new cases reported a day, down 4% from nearly 103,000 two weeks prior. There were fewer than 20,000 a day reported at the beginning of June last year.

Hawaii had the highest case rate with 89 new reported cases per 100,000 people. Rhode Island, Delaware, Florida, New Jersey, Colorado and Alaska all had rates of 40 or more new cases per 100,000.

Oklahoma and South Dakota had the lowest case rates, with each reporting fewer than 10 new cases per 100,000.

There were about 300 deaths reported on average, down 2% from two weeks ago.

Reality check: After surges across several states, particularly in the northeast, the last several COVID maps have indicated numbers may be dropping.