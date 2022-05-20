As Central Texans get off their couches and back to their pre-pandemic cubicles, a burning question hangs in the air:

What to wear?

Driving the news: Austin is returning to the workplace at a higher rate than the rest of the U.S., per new data from Kastle Systems.

Austin office occupancy is at 60.3% — it's only 43.2% nationally.

What they're saying: We checked in with Austin-based fashion consultant Laurel Kinney for sartorial advice.

"Most of the people calling me now are going back to work, but looking at their pre-pandemic wardrobes and feeling they don't relate to them anymore."

"They spent the last two years in sweatpants and don't want something with lots of structure. A lot of it is people's sizes have changed, and they're overwhelmed by rebuilding a wardrobe, and rebuilding a wardrobe that fits the vibe."

The big picture: There's also been a "fundamental change" in fashion expectations, she said. For instance: "lawyers don't even have to wear suits anymore."

What to wear: Kinney recommends clothes with stretchy, scuba-style fabric.

An untucked collared shirt or even a comfortable T-shirt goes a long way to elevate an outfit.

"We're all getting more in touch with our style when we were teenagers," she says.

As for all those ties: Men and women can wear a tie loose, with a top button unbuttoned — worn over jeans or even shorts.

The trick with ties is "dressing down," she said.

Sartorial flashback: As a young reporter newly arrived in Austin in 2004, Asher used to wear neckties and blazers to make himself appear older and professional.