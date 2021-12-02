Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

No confirmed cases of the Omicron variant have been detected in Travis County, but laboratories across the U.S. are on the lookout as the CDC confirmed the country's first-known case in California on Wednesday.

What they're saying: Local health officials are urging residents to get their COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots, if eligible.

It's too soon to tell what impact the variant will have on the Austin-Travis County area, health officials say, but the Delta variant currently accounts for more than 99% of reported cases.

In a new FAQ page for the Omicron variant, Travis County health officials said they "know the Omicron variant will appear locally."

All positive tests are reported to Austin Public Health, but testing does not identify a specific variant. Positive tests must be sent to a specialized lab to identify the genomic sequencing of the variant, per Austin health officials.

Researchers are still learning about the severity of Omicron compared to other variants. Unvaccinated people remain the most at risk of contracting COVID-19.

Yes, but: Vaccination status largely depends on political affiliation.

A poll released Wednesday found that 1 out of every 4 registered voters identifying as either Republicans or independents in Texas likely won't get vaccinated against COVID-19.