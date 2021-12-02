No confirmed cases of the Omicron variant have been detected in Travis County, but laboratories across the U.S. are on the lookout as the CDC confirmed the country's first-known case in California on Wednesday.
What they're saying: Local health officials are urging residents to get their COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots, if eligible.
- It's too soon to tell what impact the variant will have on the Austin-Travis County area, health officials say, but the Delta variant currently accounts for more than 99% of reported cases.
In a new FAQ page for the Omicron variant, Travis County health officials said they "know the Omicron variant will appear locally."
- All positive tests are reported to Austin Public Health, but testing does not identify a specific variant. Positive tests must be sent to a specialized lab to identify the genomic sequencing of the variant, per Austin health officials.
- Researchers are still learning about the severity of Omicron compared to other variants. Unvaccinated people remain the most at risk of contracting COVID-19.
Yes, but: Vaccination status largely depends on political affiliation.
A poll released Wednesday found that 1 out of every 4 registered voters identifying as either Republicans or independents in Texas likely won't get vaccinated against COVID-19.
- The poll conducted this fall by the Texas Hispanic Policy Foundation found that 25% of registered voters identifying as Republicans and 24% identifying as independents said they did not plan to get vaccinated, compared to just 6% of Democrats.
- Overall, 18% of respondents said they do not plan to get vaccinated.
