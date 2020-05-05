4 hours ago - Economy & Business

The battle over live sports TV fees heats up amid coronavirus shutdowns

Data: S&P Global Market Intelligence; Chart: Naema Ahmed/Axios

The absence of live sports is reigniting the years-long debate over the real value of live sports in a Pay-TV package.

Why it matters: New York State Attorney General Letitia has argued that consumers shouldn't have to pay the same amount for cable and satellite packages, which include expensive sports networks, when those sports networks aren't carrying any live sports.

Yes, but: Contractually, it's unlikely cable and satellite providers will budge.

  • In an interview with Axios' Jim VandeHei last week, Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg wouldn't say that he would provide any rebates to customers, and instead insisted that his company is committed to not charging late fees until June.
  • As Sports Business Journal's John Ourand reports, "legally speaking, distributors can’t start seeking rebates (from TV networks) until September 2021 at the earliest," due to contractual obligations. The sports networks, at least ESPN, have at least 12 months to air a certain number of live events, per Ourand.

The big picture: Analysts and reports have begun to call out the tension between the networks and carriers ahead of earnings season.

  • Last week, the New York Post reported that Dish, which is notoriously known for being a shrewd negotiator with networks over distribution fees, is looking to get out of the $80-$100 million distribution fee it owes ESPN for April broadcasting rights.

By the numbers: The average monthly cable or satellite package in the U.S. is roughly $100. Sports accounts for roughly 20% of that package fee.

  • The top 10 most expensive cable affiliate fees in the U.S. are all sports channels — mostly regional sports networks — with ESPN being by far the most expensive at roughly $8 monthly.

Updated 3 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden to test local virtual campaign events

Photo: Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Joe Biden is testing a new way of campaigning amid the coronavirus crisis, kicking off "local" virtual events this week in an attempt to recreate traditional campaign stops.

Driving the news: Biden, his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, and the campaign's top surrogates will be hosting various virtual events in key battleground states in the coming weeks, starting with Florida and Michigan, a Biden campaign aide tells Axios.

A step back for commercializing space

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic will likely make the U.S. space industry even more focused on government money and funding —and potentially set back advancements toward commercializing the industry.

Why it matters: For over 10 years, the space industry has been making strides to diversify its base of customers away from just government entities to more commercial customers and industries.

