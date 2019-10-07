NY Attorney General talks Facebook with DOJ



New York Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat, heads to Washington Monday to discuss the state-level antitrust investigation of Facebook she's leading with top Justice Department officials, according to a person familiar with her plans.

Why it matters: The meeting could be a precursor to the DOJ joining the states' Facebook investigation, which is led by New York along with 7 other state attorneys general, plus D.C.

The big picture: James has been at the forefront of lawsuits challenging the Trump administration over immigration, environmental and other policies, and is also at odds with the Justice Department over the T-Mobile-Sprint merger. If she and Trump's DOJ can find common cause investigating big tech's power, that would be one more sign of the issue's bipartisan appeal.

Details: James is expected to meet with Attorney General William Barr, Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen and Associate Attorney General for antitrust Makan Delrahim, the person familiar with the plans said. A bipartisan group of state attorneys general is also expected to join the meeting, the person said.

States investigating Google for anticompetitive practices — including Texas and New York — sent representatives to meet with top DOJ officials in July to discuss tech antitrust issues.

The Justice Department and FTC split jurisdiction over major tech companies for competition concerns earlier this year, with the FTC taking up an antitrust investigation into Facebook. But, as Bloomberg reported, Barr prodded his agency to begin its own Facebook inquiry, prompting concerns from both FTC Chairman Joe Simons and Republican Sen. Mike Lee about overlapping investigations.

What they're saying: Spokespersons for the Justice Department and New York Attorney General's office declined comment.

The bottom line: Pressure on Facebook and other tech companies is building from state capitals to Washington, where lawmakers and regulators are conducting their own investigations into the power of tech.