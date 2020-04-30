29 mins ago - Economy & Business

Verizon says network usage is up 1,200% during coronavirus

Jacob Knutson

Verizon has seen a 1,200% spike in the use of its network during the coronavirus pandemic, CEO Hans Vestberg said at an Axios event Thursday.

What he's saying: "I don't think we're going to see a normal situation by the end of the year. I think there's going to be a new enterprise. It's a new way to work."

The big picture: Hans said he does not think his workforce will return to the office by the end of the year.

  • He said people are 35% less mobile than they were before they were urged to stay home, though that figure varies by geography. In upstate New York, for example, people are moving around 60% less in one of the states hardest hit by the coronavirus.

Axios

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 1:30 p.m. ET: 3,231,701 — Total deaths: 229,447 — Total recoveries — 1,004,483Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 1:30 p.m. ET: 1,046,022 — Total deaths: 61,288 — Total recoveries — 124,449 — Total tested: 6,065,570Map.
  3. States: NYC subway to end 24-hour service for first time for coronavirus disinfection.
  4. World: Boris Johnson says U.K. is "past the peak" of the coronavirus.
  5. Economy: Another 3.8 million Americans filed for unemployment last week, with the total topping 30 million.
  6. 🎧 Podcast: The small biz bailout bungle.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Updated 42 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Jacob Knutson

Slack CEO: Leadership is getting people to believe in the possible

Screenshot: Axios

Leadership is getting people to believe in the possibility of something, that "people are capable of something they didn’t think possible," Slack co-founder and CEO Stewart Butterfield said at an Axios virtual event on Thursday.

What he's saying: Butterfield said his flaws in own leadership were not taking into account how the message is delivered or how others feel.

1 hour ago - Economy & Business
Rashaan Ayesh

NYC subway to end 24-hour service for first time for coronavirus disinfection

Photo: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Thursday that the city's subway system will end 24-hour service to disinfect trains overnight amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Why it matters: It's the first time since the subway began running in 1904 that continuous service will not be offered.

1 hour ago - Health