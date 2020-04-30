Verizon says network usage is up 1,200% during coronavirus

Verizon has seen a 1,200% spike in the use of its network during the coronavirus pandemic, CEO Hans Vestberg said at an Axios event Thursday.

What he's saying: "I don't think we're going to see a normal situation by the end of the year. I think there's going to be a new enterprise. It's a new way to work."

The big picture: Hans said he does not think his workforce will return to the office by the end of the year.

He said people are 35% less mobile than they were before they were urged to stay home, though that figure varies by geography. In upstate New York, for example, people are moving around 60% less in one of the states hardest hit by the coronavirus.

Go deeper: Verizon and T-Mobile battle over 5G at the Super Bowl