Former FBI lawyer Lisa Page filed a lawsuit against the Justice Department on Tuesday for violating the Privacy Act by "unlawfully" releasing text messages between her and the bureau's former deputy assistant director Peter Strzok — with whom she was having an affair.

Why it matters: The lawsuit cites the Justice Department's inspector general report which was released earlier this week and concluded that political bias did not influence the FBI's Russia investigation. Despite this, Page claims that Trump and his allies have used the text messages to attack her over allegations that she and the FBI sought to take down a president they didn't like, "fueling unwanted media attention that has radically altered her day-to-day life."