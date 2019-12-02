Lisa Page tells the Daily Beast being targeted by Trump is sickening

Why it matters: Page became a target of the president's attacks when he was a candidate and she was a trial attorney on then-Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe, after it emerged that she and former FBI Deputy Assistant Director Peter Strzok exchanged private text messages that criticized Trump.

She and Strzok have been the target of attacks from the president and other conservatives who believe the Russia probe was politically motivated and part of a conspiracy to undermine the Trump presidency.

The big picture: A #ReleaseTheMemo campaign was launched by Republicans, who clashed with Democrats over the issue of missing messages between Page and Strzok.

The Department of Justice revealed in December 2018 an investigation found thousands of missing texts between the pair weren't withheld with malicious intent. Instead, it was an FBI technological messaging sweep failure.

What she's saying: In her wide-ranging interview with the Daily Beast, Page said she was "overwhelmed by dread and embarrassment" about her "deeply personal secret" affair with Strzok being made public after being told by the DOJ Inspector General's office in July 2017 that she was under investigation for political text messages, which she strongly rejects.

It’s "very painful to see to places like the FBI and the Department of Justice" failing to fulfill the "critical obligation that they have to speak truth to power."

"[It’s] crushing to see the noble Justice Department, my Justice Department, the place I grew up in, feel like it’s abandoned its principles of truth and independence."

She called Trump's attacks on her " very intimidating because he’s still the president of the United States," she said and revealed she decided to speak out after the president's "demeaning fake orgasm" impersonation of her at a Minneapolis rally in October that "was really the straw that broke the camel’s back."

Editor's note: This article has been updated with more details from Page's Daily Beast interview and further context.