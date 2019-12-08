Lindsey Graham says he won't call Adam Schiff as witness in Senate trial

Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) is gearing up for a likely impeachment trial in the Senate, but said on Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures" that he does not plan to call House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) as a witness.

Why it matters: Schiff has been under consistent fire from Republicans throughout the impeachment inquiry, especially in the wake of revelations that his staff met with the whistleblower prior to them filing an official complaint. Schiff has also drawn ire for releasing phone records in the House Intelligence Committee's Ukraine report that showed contacts between ranking member Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) and Rudy Giuliani.