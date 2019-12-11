Stories

Prosecutors say Giuliani associate Lev Parnas hid $1 million payment from Russia

Lev Parnas
Photo: Scott Heins/Getty Images

Prosecutors in the Southern District of New York asked a judge on Wednesday to revoke bail for Lev Parnas for making false statements about his assets, including a $1 million payment he allegedly received from Russia in September.

Why it matters: Parnas is an associate of Rudy Giuliani's who was indicted in October on campaign finance charges. He helped connect Giuliani with Ukrainian officials who pushed unsubstantiated allegations about Joe Biden and his son, eventually resulting in an impeachment inquiry after President Trump and Giuliani led a campaign to pressure Ukraine to investigate the allegations.

The big picture: Parnas' lawyer Joseph Bondy has repeatedly requested that prosecutors turn over documents they seized so that Parnas could provide them to the House Intelligence Committee for its impeachment inquiry. Call records in the Democrats' impeachment report show that Parnas communicated with the committee's ranking member Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), which Bondy has claimed "Lev remembers."

  • However, prosecutors said Wednesday Parnas was an "extreme flight risk" and asked the judge to return him to jail, meaning it's unlikely he'll be able to cooperate with Congress as impeachment moves forward.

Read the court filing.

Go deeper: Call records show Devin Nunes in contact with Parnas

