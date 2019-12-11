Prosecutors say Giuliani associate Lev Parnas hid $1 million payment from Russia

Prosecutors in the Southern District of New York asked a judge on Wednesday to revoke bail for Lev Parnas for making false statements about his assets, including a $1 million payment he allegedly received from Russia in September.

Why it matters: Parnas is an associate of Rudy Giuliani's who was indicted in October on campaign finance charges. He helped connect Giuliani with Ukrainian officials who pushed unsubstantiated allegations about Joe Biden and his son, eventually resulting in an impeachment inquiry after President Trump and Giuliani led a campaign to pressure Ukraine to investigate the allegations.