Diplomats walk out on Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov in protest at UN

Oriana Gonzalez

Diplomats from mainly Western countries staged walkouts of two meetings when Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov began a remote address on Tuesday.

Driving the news: Ukraine's ambassador to the UN in Geneva led the walkout at the UN Human Rights Council and was followed by approximately 100 people, a council spokesperson told Axios.

  • The walkout left just a few diplomats in the room, including envoys from Russia, China, Syria and Venezuela.
  • Lavrov said that he had planned to attend the sessions but was unable to because European countries banned Russian airlines from their airspace, AP reports.

Around the same time, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was addressing the European Parliament remotely. He received standing ovations before and after his speech.

What they're saying: During his speech to the Human Rights Council and a disarmament meeting in Geneva, Lavrov accused Ukraine of looking to acquire nuclear weapons, an unfounded claim that the Russian government has used to justify its invasion of Ukraine, per the New York Times.

  • He also said that the current "hysteria" in the U.S., NATO and the European Union confirmed that "it was and still is the aim of the U.S. and all its allies built by Washington to create an 'anti-Russia,'" the Times notes.

Lavrov's speech was "yet another example of his government’s duplicity in invading Ukraine," said Michele Taylor, U.S. ambassador to the Human Rights Council, per the Times.

Ukraine war enters new, uglier phase

Jacob Knutson
7 mins ago - World

IEA countries agree to release 60 million barrels of oil

Executive Director of the International Energy Agency Fatih Birol speaking in Scotland in November 2021. Photo: Daniel Leal/AFP via Getty Images

The International Energy Agency said Tuesday that member countries have agreed to release 60 million barrels of oil to help volatility in global oil markets set off by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Why it matters: Oil prices, which were already increasing before Russia's invasion as the demand revival from the pandemic tightened markets, have recently surged to over $100 a barrel in response to the war.

Ben Geman, author of Generate
48 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Supreme Court hints at constraining Biden on climate

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

The Supreme Court looks likely to limit the executive authority to issue sweeping climate rules without new legislation, but it's unclear if they'll unite around broader limits on regulatory power.

Catch up fast: The high court held arguments Monday in related cases about now-defunct regulations to curb carbon emissions from the electricity sector, the second-largest U.S. source of heat-trapping gases.

Zachary BasuDave Lawler
Updated 59 mins ago - World

Zelensky accuses Russia of terrorism as Ukraine war enters new, uglier phase

A miles-long armored Russian military convoy nearing Kyiv and the targeting of civilian areas in Ukraine's second city, Kharkiv, may herald a new phase of fighting after six days of stiff Ukrainian resistance.

The latest: Russia's Ministry of Defense said Tuesday it would strike targets in Kyiv tied to "information attacks" from Ukraine's security services, urging Ukrainians living near such facilities to leave their homes. Soon after, images emerged of Kyiv's TV tower surrounded by smoke. Ukraine's Defense Ministry said TV channels were off air for the time being.

