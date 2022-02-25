Sign up for our daily briefing

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

NATO Response Force deploys for first time

Oriana Gonzalez

Jens Stoltenberg. Photo: Kenzo Tribouillard/AFP via Getty Images

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg announced Friday that the alliance has activated elements of the 40,000-troop NATO Response Force (NRF) for the first time, warning at a press conference: "The Kremlin's objectives are not limited to Ukraine."

Why it matters: Stoltenberg has called Russia's invasion of Ukraine "the most serious security crisis we have faced in Europe for decades." The NRF will deploy "on land, at sea, and in the air" in eastern Europe for the purposes of collective defense.

Details: The secretary general said that the size of the NRF has tripled since 2014, but that not all forces would be deployed. He also said that NATO countries would be providing additional weapons and air-defense systems to Ukraine at the request of its government.

What he's saying: "We are deploying [the NRF] to ... prevent any miscalculations, any misunderstandings that we are not ready to protect and defend all our allies," Stoltenberg said. "This is something that all allies have agreed to do."

  • He added that eastern-flank allies "are extremely concerned. They are close to the fighting in Ukraine, and they also border Russia, and they've seen not only the military buildup and the ongoing war in Ukraine, but also seen the very threatening rhetoric because this goes far beyond Ukraine."
  • "Russia's attack on Ukraine is more than an attack on Ukraine. It's a devastating horrendous attack on innocent people in Ukraine, but it's also an attack on the whole European security order. And that's the reason why we take it so extremely seriously," Stoltenberg said.

Driving the news: NATO heads of state and government met for an emergency meeting on Friday to discuss security in Ukraine, and were joined by officials from non-members Sweden and Finland.

  • Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman warned Friday that Finland officially joining NATO would "have serious military and political repercussions."
  • President Biden announced Thursday that an additional 7,000 U.S. forces would deploy to Europe to help shore up NATO's defenses.

Axios
Updated 38 mins ago - World

Ukraine-Russia crisis dashboard

Ukrainians wait at the Slovak-Ukrainian border crossing in Velke Slemence, Slovakia, on February 25, 2022. Photo: Peter Lazar/AFP via Getty Images

The latest:
Erin Doherty
56 mins ago - Politics & Policy

GOP Sen. Inhofe says he will retire at end of year

Senator Jim Inhofe speaks on Capitol Hill on January 19, 2022. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.) announced Friday that he will retire at the end of the year.

The big picture: Inhofe's retirement will likely fuel an intense campaign among Oklahoma Republicans to replace the vacant seat.

Dave LawlerZachary Basu
Updated 2 hours ago - World

Zelensky remains in Kyiv as Putin calls for Ukraine military to seize power

Natali Sevriukova at her Kyiv home today after a rocket attack. Photo: Emilio Morenatti/AP

Russian troops have entered Kyiv from the north, Ukraine's Defense Ministry said on Friday, as fighting took place on the city's northern outskirts and gunfire could be heard from the central government district.

The latest: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky posted a video of himself and his aides in Kyiv's government district to tamp down rumors that he had fled. "We are here. We are in Kyiv. We are defending Ukraine," Zelensky said.

