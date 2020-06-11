Country band Lady Antebellum changes name due to word's slavery links

Country music band Lady Antebellum announced Thursday that it had changed its name to Lady A, because of the connection of the word "antebellum" to slavery.

Why it matters: It shows that even the entertainment world — alongside localities, military branches and even NASCAR — can be impacted by the cultural push to remove or ban Confederate-era symbols and nomenclature amid racial unrest over the police killing of George Floyd

The band noted that they had originally chosen their name because of "the southern 'antebellum' style home where we took our first photos."

What they're saying: