Country band Lady Antebellum changes name due to word's slavery links

Lady A performs on NBC's "The Voice." Photo: Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Country music band Lady Antebellum announced Thursday that it had changed its name to Lady A, because of the connection of the word "antebellum" to slavery.

Why it matters: It shows that even the entertainment world — alongside localities, military branches and even NASCAR — can be impacted by the cultural push to remove or ban Confederate-era symbols and nomenclature amid racial unrest over the police killing of George Floyd

  • The band noted that they had originally chosen their name because of "the southern 'antebellum' style home where we took our first photos."

What they're saying:

  • "As a band, we have strived for our music to be a refuge ... inclusive of all. We’ve watched and listened more than ever these last few weeks, and our hearts have been stirred with conviction, our eyes opened wide to the injustices, inequality and biases black women and men have always faced and continue to face every day. Now, blind spots we didn’t even know existed have been revealed."
  • "[W]e are regretful and embarrassed to say that we did not take into account the associations that weigh down this word referring to the period of history before the Civil War, which includes slavery."
  • "We are deeply sorry for the hurt this has caused and for anyone who has felt unsafe, unseen or unvalued. Causing pain was never our heart’s intention, but it doesn’t change the fact that indeed, it did just that. So today, we speak up and make a change. We hope you will dig in and join us."

Courtenay Brown
1 min ago - Economy & Business

Stocks sink nearly 5%

Entance of the New York Stock Exchange. Photo: Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

The S&P 500 fell 4.8% on Thursday — the worst decline for the index since April — while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 5.6% (or 1,476 points).

Why it matters: It's a pause in an epic Wall Street rally that has seen stocks recover about 40% since the worst of the coronavirus sell-off in March — despite the economy's slide into possibly one of the deepest recessions of all time.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Rashaan Ayesh
50 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden campaign circulates petition demanding Facebook crack down on misinformation

Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Joe Biden's campaign published a petition and a letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday demanding that the social media giant implement stronger misinformation rules and hold politicians, including President Trump, accountable for spreading lies.

Why it matters: Biden is directly challenging Facebook over its misinformation policies months ahead of the 2020 election. Many Democrats have been calling for Facebook to more closely regulate misinformation on its platform, especially since some credit Facebook for President Trump's 2016 victory.

Axios
Updated 59 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 1 p.m. ET: 7,426,178 — Total deaths: 417,829 — Total recoveries — 3,494,024Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 1 p.m. ET: 2,008,905 — Total deaths: 113,168 — Total recoveries: 533,504 — Total tested: 21,467,820Map.
  3. Public health: U.S. cases surpass 2 million — Scientists struggle to find a clear message on Black Lives Matter protests.
  4. Cities: The most impacted cities saw huge drops in local commerce.
  5. 2020 election: Trump to hold first campaign rally since pandemic began.
  6. Economy: Treasury Secretary Mnuchin: "We can’t shut down the economy again."
