NBA postpones Lakers vs. Clippers game following Bryant family deaths

The NBA announced Monday that it will postpone Tuesday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers out of respect for the loss of Gianna and Kobe Bryant.

The big picture: Bryant hosted a 20-year career with the Lakers. The Staples Center, where the Lakers play and where the game is set to be hosted, has become a mourning ground for his followers following the tragic helicopter crash Sunday that took his and his daughter Gianna's life, in addition to seven others. The game will be rescheduled at a later date.

