Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa Bay news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Charlotte news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Klobuchar introduces sweeping antitrust reform bill

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Sen. Amy Klobuchar is out today with a plan for how Congress could update antitrust laws to give enforcers better odds and more ammunition for taking on Big Tech and other industries dominated by a handful of mega-corporations.

Why it matters: The Minnesota Democrat will lead the Senate Judiciary antitrust panel, putting her in position to take the lead on rewriting competition laws. Her new bill aligns with proposals from House Democrats and some populist Republicans, upping the chances she can get it passed.

Driving the news: Klobuchar on Thursday introduced the Competition and Antitrust Law Enforcement Reform Act, which would make it harder for big companies to get mergers approved and would give enforcers like the Federal Trade Commission and Justice Department sharper teeth.

  • Klobuchar is introducing the bill with fellow Democratic Sens. Cory Booker, Richard Blumenthal and Ed Markey and is coordinating with her antitrust counterparts in the House, as well as reaching out to Republicans for support, she told Axios.

Details: The bill would update longstanding antitrust statute to forbid mergers that "create an appreciable risk of materially lessening competition." Current law only bars mergers that demonstrably reduce competition — a tough thing to prove with tech mergers particularly.

  • The bill would also bar dominant firms from conduct that puts competitors at a competitive disadvantage.

The bill also seeks to make things easier on regulators trying to block a merger or bring the hammer down on powerful companies with fines, breakups and demands to change behavior.

  • The FTC and DOJ would get an influx of cash and resources, in addition to the legal ability to issue civil fines for violations.
  • Regulators would also be relieved of having to precisely define a market before mounting an antitrust case — a notoriously difficult challenge in tech.
  • Many companies trying to merge would have to prove their deal won't hurt competition. Right now, the burden is on enforcers to prove a given deal will hurt competition.

Yes, but: Telecom and broadcast companies already have to demonstrate to the FCC that a given deal is in the public interest. But that heightened standard hasn't stopped those industries from becoming heavily consolidated.

The big picture: Antitrust reform has become a mainstream issue for Democrats. Many of the provisions in Klobuchar's bill match recommendations House Democrats made in a sweeping report on Big Tech and antitrust last year.

  • Klobuchar mentioned antitrust to President Joe Biden last week, she told Axios, and said she views the president's nomination of Merrick Garland as attorney general as a promising sign for serious attention to the topic.

She could also find common cause with at least a faction of Republicans, whose party has likewise soured on tech.

  • Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) on Wednesday offered an amendment to budget legislation to preemptively prohibit mergers and acquisitions by dominant online platforms.
  • Over in the House, Rep. Ken Buck (R-Ohio) was just named ranking member of the antitrust subpanel. He said going after anticompetitive behavior by Google, Amazon, Facebook and Apple was a top priority.

What's next: Klobuchar plans multiple hearings related to the antitrust package, focusing on different sectors of the economy including pharmaceuticals, telecommunications and media, she said, noting that she intends to make these preludes to legislative action and not ends in themselves.

  • "Having a few hearings where you’re, like, sitting at a movie throwing popcorn at a screen — at the CEOs — isn’t gonna be enough," she said. "We have to get something done."

Go deeper

Mike Allen, author of AM
18 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden's grand plan

President Biden meets yesterday with Vice President Harris, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and other Democratic senators. Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Pool via Getty Images

President Biden told Republican senators in the Oval Office this week that he has "an open door and an open mind" on his $1.9 billion coronavirus rescue bill. But he has the votes on the Hill and overwhelming support in the country, so he knows he doesn't have to make any huge compromises.

Why it matters: Well, power matters. And Biden holds all of it.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Felix Salmon, author of Capital
31 mins ago - Economy & Business

Why people love to hate Robinhood

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Never has a company been so popular, and also so hated.

Why it matters: We're now at a key inflection point in the Robinhood saga that's likely to determine whether having a snazzy app with name recognition is all you really need to overcome internal weaknesses.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Sara FischerAshley Gold
41 mins ago - Technology

Facebook's booming business, sinking reputation

Data: Company Filings; Chart: Axios Visuals

Facebook's business may be booming, but for the first time in the company's history, that doesn't seem to be enough to convince Wall Street its future is bright.

The big picture: Several Facebook executives have told Axios over the past year that big scandals — like the 2020 ad boycott, the Capitol siege, or the company's high-profile battle with Apple — have been the hardest challenges they've ever professionally faced. Now, Wall Street is having doubts, too.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow