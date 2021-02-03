Josh Hawley proposes "preemptive" ban on Big Tech mergers

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) on Wednesday proposed legislation that would create a "preemptive prohibition" on acquisitions by Big Tech companies, including Amazon and Google.

Why it matters: Hawley's idea mirrors a recommendation made last fall by Democrats on the House antitrust subcommittee, suggesting there could be bipartisan support. But it's unclear if Senate leadership will take it up, particularly given that Hawley structured it as an amendment to Congress' proposed budget resolution.