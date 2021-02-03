Sign up for our daily briefing

Josh Hawley proposes "preemptive" ban on Big Tech mergers

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Photo by Greg Nash, Pool/Getty Images.

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) on Wednesday proposed legislation that would create a "preemptive prohibition" on acquisitions by Big Tech companies, including Amazon and Google.

Why it matters: Hawley's idea mirrors a recommendation made last fall by Democrats on the House antitrust subcommittee, suggesting there could be bipartisan support. But it's unclear if Senate leadership will take it up, particularly given that Hawley structured it as an amendment to Congress' proposed budget resolution.

Lachlan Markay
Feb 2, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Hawley rakes in grassroots cash after Capitol attack

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., attends the Jan. 6 joint session of Congress. (Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc. via Getty Images)

January was Sen. Josh Hawley's best fundraising month—by far—since his 2018 election, with a flood of small-dollar donations more than eclipsing the corporate cash he lost after leading an effort to block certification of President Biden's Electoral College win.

Why it matters: Corporate PACs cut ties with the Missouri Republican after the Capitol insurrection that followed the Hawley-led gambit. But his grassroots fundraising bonanza in the weeks after shows the GOP base still firmly in Hawley's camp.

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
18 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Chamber warns Biden not to submit to progressive wish

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer talks about the Democrats' $1.9 trillion stimulus proposal Tuesday. Photo: Oliver Contreras/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is urging the Biden administration not to go around Republicans to pass the president’s $1.9 trillion stimulus package, a move being pushed by the Democrats’ progressive wing.

Why it matters: The historically conservative group fears that if President Biden submits, it could foil any shot at bipartisanship for future legislation, such as highly anticipated plans for infrastructure and climate change bills.

Alexi McCammond
33 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Progressives relish Biden's tweet in support of minimum wage policy

Rep. Pramilia Jayapal. Photo: Mandel Ngan-Pool/Getty Images

Rep. Pramila Jayapal said Wednesday that when she feared a $15 minimum wage was about to be cut from President Biden's COVID relief package, she and her staff urged the White House to have progressives’ backs on Twitter. Biden tweeted within the hour.

Why it matters: Former President Trump was famous for his use of Twitter, particularly to advance his own causes and beliefs, but now Democrats are enjoying a new bully pulpit to blast their narratives and policies to the masses.

