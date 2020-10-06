26 mins ago - Technology

House Judiciary's tech antitrust report urges sweeping legal changes

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday laid out Democrats' vision of a U.S. antitrust policy built to rein in Google, Apple, Amazon and Facebook and other giant tech firms.

Why it matters: The long-awaited staff report on antitrust and Big Tech, which sprawls over 449 pages, outlines legislative and enforcement fixes that Democrats could enact should they hold the White House and both houses of Congress after November.

Driving the news: The report finds that Amazon, Facebook, Google and Apple all hold monopoly power of various kinds.

It proposes a variety of updates to antitrust law to help reverse this concentration of power, including:

  • limiting companies' ability to compete unfairly against third parties on their own platforms by either requiring online marketplaces to be independently run businesses or establishing rules for how such marketplaces can be organized;
  • blocking online platforms from giving themselves preferential treatment or playing favorites with other content providers;
  • requiring social networks to be interoperable so that people can communicate across platforms and carry their data over from one platform to another;
  • directing antitrust enforcers to assume that an acquisition by a dominant tech firm is anticompetitive unless proven otherwise; and
  • allowing news publishers to team up to negotiate against tech platforms looking to carry their content.

Between the lines: The report's authors repeatedly and pointedly refer back to the intent, letter and enforcement history of existing antitrust laws, framing the proposals as naturally evolving out of the existing antitrust regime, rather than totally overhauling it.

Yes, but: Republicans declined to endorse the report. Top Judiciary GOP Rep. Jim Jordan offered up his own set of conclusions based on the premise that tech companies are biased against conservatives, while Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.) led a minority report that agrees in part with some of the Democrats' findings while identifying other issues and policy prescriptions.

What they're saying: "To put it simply, companies that once were scrappy, underdog startups that challenged the status quo have become the kinds of monopolies we last saw in the era of oil barons and railroad tycoons," write the authors of the report, led by staffers for Judiciary's antitrust subcommittee, in their introduction.

  • The report notes that the companies withheld certain documents from the committee, citing ongoing antitrust investigations.

Where it stands: The report also goes deep on concerns raised by each major tech company's record and practices.

Amazon: The internet retail giant achieved its dominant position in part through acquiring competitors; has a monopoly over and mistreats third-party sellers; and has created a conflict of interest through its double role as an operator of its marketplace and also a seller there.

Apple: The report says Apple exerts monopoly power over software distribution to more than half the mobile devices in the U.S., accusing it of exploiting rivals with commissions and fees and copying apps, and preferencing its own apps and services.

Facebook: The social media network has monopoly power in the social networking space, the majority staff write, and has a "copy, acquire, kill" pattern for would-be rivals such as WhatsApp and Instagram, both of which it bought in the early 2010s.

  • Facebook's quality has deteriorated from a lack of competition, staff write, and privacy and information dependability have suffered as a result.

Google: The search engine has a monopoly in the general online search and search advertising markets, staff write, maintaining its position through anticompetitive tactics such as undermining vertical search providers and acquiring rivals.

  • Google's troves of user data further reinforce its dominance across markets, they write.

Go deeper

Ashley Gold
5 hours ago - Technology

Scoop: House Dems briefing Biden team on tech antitrust report

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

House Judiciary Democrats will brief Joe Biden's team today on their findings from a year-long tech antitrust investigation, a source familiar with the matter confirmed to Axios.

Why it matters: Democrats and Republicans both agree that big tech giants need to be reeled in, but often disagree on the means to do so. Looping the Biden team in signals House Democrats want the policy recommendations in their report to get plenty of attention in a potential Biden administration.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
8 hours ago - Economy & Business

News Corp. changes its tune on Big Tech

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

One of the biggest news publishing companies in the world has slowly backed away from its harsh public criticism of Big Tech platforms, as companies like Google and Facebook have begun to open up their wallets to news companies.

Why it matters: News Corp. has for years been the driving force behind much of the regulatory scrutiny of Big Tech and its impact on the publishing industry. Now it's becoming a beneficiary of the massive pockets of several of the largest tech companies.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow
Alayna TreeneZachary Basu
Updated 28 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump says he will not negotiate on COVID relief until after election

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Trump tweeted on Tuesday that he has instructed his representatives to stop negotiating with House Democrats on coronavirus relief until after the election, accusing Speaker Nancy Pelosi of "not negotiating in good faith."

Why it matters: The failure to deliver desperately needed aid to Americans was seen as a problem for both parties. Trump has now made it a White House decision to end negotiations.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow