House tech antitrust probe set to reach three separate conclusions

Instead of just one report coming out of the House Judiciary Committee's year-long tech antitrust probe, there will likely be one from the Democratic majority and two from Republicans.

Why it matters: The latest developments blunt the likelihood that the parties can come together to rewrite antitrust laws for the digital economy, which Republican and Democratic policymakers alike have said they want to do.

The state of play: Democrats are still committed to soon releasing their own report, to include findings of their investigation into competition in digital markets as well as likely legislative proposals on how antitrust laws should be updated.

Yes, but: That may be coming without GOP support. Lead Judiciary Republican Rep. Jim Jordan will instead be releasing a separate report focusing on allegations of conservative bias by tech platforms, a Republican aide told Axios.

Meanwhile: Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.) won't be signing onto the Democrats' report either, despite agreeing with many of its conclusions, and will be releasing a response he's calling "The Third Way," he told Axios on Tuesday.

  • "I agree with about 330 pages of the majority report, that these tech companies have been acting anti-competitively," he said. "It's very common for Republicans and Democrats to agree on a problem and offer different solutions to solve a problem."
  • Republican Reps. Matt Gaetz and Doug Collins are also signing onto Buck's response, a source familiar with the matter told Axios.

Between the lines: Buck maintains the releases aren't competing reports per se, but separate products of a bipartisan exercise. "I'm really proud to be included in the process, and I think other Republicans are also," he said.

Our thought bubble: The end result as far as the general public is concerned will still ultimately be three separate reports illustrating the partisan cracks that have been apparent throughout this process.

Scoop: House Dems briefing Biden team on tech antitrust report

House Judiciary Democrats will brief Joe Biden's team today on their findings from a year-long tech antitrust investigation, a source familiar with the matter confirmed to Axios.

Why it matters: Democrats and Republicans both agree that big tech giants need to be reeled in, but often disagree on the means to do so. Looping the Biden team in signals House Democrats want the policy recommendations in their report to get plenty of attention in a potential Biden administration.

Trump says he will not negotiate on COVID relief until after election

President Trump tweeted on Tuesday that he has instructed his representatives to stop negotiating with House Democrats on coronavirus relief until after the election, accusing Speaker Nancy Pelosi of "not negotiating in good faith."

Why it matters: The failure to deliver desperately needed aid to Americans was seen as a problem for both parties, which both thought they would be unable to reach a compromise before the election.. Trump has now made it a White House decision to end negotiations.

Coronavirus dashboard

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 2:30 p.m. ET: 35,601,426 — Total deaths: 1,046,101 — Total recoveries: 24,805,069Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 2:30 p.m. ET: 7,474,312 — Total deaths: 210,464 — Total recoveries: 2,935,142 — Total tests: 108,831,465Map.
  3. Politics: White House physician says Trump reports no COVID-19 symptoms — Top military leaders in quarantine after possible COVID-19 exposure — Surgeon General faces coronavirus citation for being in a park.
  4. Misinformation: Facebook, Twitter take action against Trump post calling COVID less deadly than the flu.
  5. Business: Fed chair Powell warns of economic recovery "slog"
  6. Cities: D.C. reports most new COVID cases since June amid White House outbreak.
