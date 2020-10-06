44 mins ago - Technology

Scoop: House Dems briefing Biden team on tech antitrust report

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

House Judiciary Democrats will brief Joe Biden's team today on their findings from a year-long tech antitrust investigation, a source familiar with the matter confirmed to Axios.

Why it matters: Democrats and Republicans both agree that big tech giants need to be reeled in, but often disagree on the means to do so. Looping the Biden team in signals House Democrats want the policy recommendations in their report to get plenty of attention in a potential Biden administration.

Context: The House Judiciary Committee's antitrust report is expected to come out this week, but has been beset by partisan disagreements and complicated by information the committee received from Facebook late last week.

  • One Hill source told Axios the process is still bipartisan. Still, one GOP source characterized the rollout, with its eleventh-hour snags, as a disaster for Democrats.
  • Republicans have said they agree with many conclusions the majority has drawn about the conduct and size of big tech companies like Google, Apple, Amazon and Facebook, but take issue with some of the remedies Democrats are suggesting.
  • Republicans are also hoping to see in the committee's report something about tech being biased against conservatives — a long-shot request, as Democrats dispute the premise.

The bottom line: House Judiciary Democrats are forging ahead with their report, but it is yet to be seen how the last-minute partisan jockeying will affect the finished product.

Fadel Allassan
20 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Ron Johnson says he would wear a "moon suit" to vote on Barrett confirmation

Sen. Ron Johnson walks through the Senate subway on Oct. 1, days before he revealed he tested positive for coronavirus. Photo: Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), who recently tested positive for COVID-19, told Wisconsin radio station 630 KHOW that he would go to the Senate "in a moon suit" if that's what is required to vote in person for the confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

Why it matters: Senate Democrats have demanded that confirmation hearings be delayed in light of positive COVID-19 tests for Johnson and two senators on the Judiciary Committee — Mike Lee (R-Utah) and Thom Tillis (R-N.C.). Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has said pushing ahead "would turn an illegitimate process into a reckless and dangerous one."

Hans NicholsSara Fischer
Oct 5, 2020 - Politics & Policy

The blue money wave in Senate races

Democrats are trouncing Republicans on the airwaves in the battle for the Senate, outspending them in nine of the top 10 competitive Senate races.

Why it matters: Even before President Trump's COVID diagnosis, Republicans were growing increasingly concerned that Democrats' money advantage could flip control of the Senate.

Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian, author of China
31 mins ago - World

Exclusive: Top German official hushed up report on China’s influence

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

A high-ranking German official suppressed a sensitive intelligence report in 2018 on China’s growing influence in Germany out of fear it would damage business ties with China, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: Business interests have long shaped Germany’s relationship with China, to the detriment of human rights concerns and even national security. 

