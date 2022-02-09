Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) said this week that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) looks like a "feckless, weak, tired man" after Kinzinger and Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) were blacklisted from the Republican Party.

Why it matters: His comments on The Bulwark Podcast come after the Republican National Committee censured Kinzinger and Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) for serving on the House Jan. 6 select committee. McCarthy has since attempted to defend language used in the censure resolution, which called the Jan. 6 insurrection "legitimate political discourse," per Insider.

What he's saying: McCarthy thought Cheney would "go away" after they removed her from leadership, Kinzinger told The Bulwark Podcast's Charlie Sykes. But she didn't, and instead "he looks like a feckless, weak, tired man that is doing the bidding of whatever Majorie Taylor Greene thinks is gonna raise her money that day."

"Even if he does somehow become speaker, he's gonna have to have a good cell phone plan because he will be calling Marjorie Taylor Greene every day asking her what he can, what he can't do," Kinzinger said.

"I mean, my goodness. Having the title of speaker but then really being, you know, subservient to a sophomore in Congress who's crazy and a number of them — why would you even want that?"

"The Republicans may win the majority, but that is gonna be, I think, when he is hostage to Marjorie Taylor Greene, probably do more damage to the Republican Party than even anything in the next year," Kinzinger added.

Worth noting: The RNC's censure has come under fire from Republican figures, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch. McConnell (R-Ky.).