33 mins ago - Technology

Kim Kardashian to freeze Facebook, Instagram accounts in #StopHateForProfit effort

Photo: Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Kim Kardashian West announced that she will join two dozen celebrities in temporarily freezing their Instagram and Facebook accounts on Wednesday because the platforms "continue to allow the spreading of hate, propaganda and misinformation — created by groups to sow division and split America apart."

Why it matters: The announcement from such a high-profile user is likely to be a PR disaster for Instagram and Facebook, as well as a boost to the #StopHateForProfit campaign. Kardashian West is the 7th most followed account on Instagram with 188 million followers. She currently has 30 million followers on Facebook.

What they're saying: "I love that I can connect directly with you through Instagram and Facebook, but I can’t sit by and stay silent while these platforms continue to allow the spreading of hate, propaganda and misinformation - created by groups to sow division and split America apart – only to take steps after people are killed," Kardashian West wrote.

  • "Misinformation shared on social media has a serious impact on our elections and undermines our democracy.  Please join me tomorrow when I will be “freezing” my Instagram and FB account to tell Facebook to #StopHateForProfit."
  • Facebook declined to comment.

The big picture: Sacha Baron Cohen, Katy Perry, Jennifer Lawrence, Judd Apatow, Ashton Kutcher, Amy Schumer, Sarah Silverman, Jamie Foxx, Leonardo DiCaprio and Michael B. Jordan are among the other celebrities who the #StopHateForProfit campaign says are joining the 24-hour freeze. More are expected to sign on.

  • The group is calling for Facebook to ban pages that promote hate, forbid any event page with a call to arms, and remove election misinformation, among other reforms.

Our thought bubble, via Axios' Kia Kokalitcheva: Kardashian West is huge on Instagram and Facebook, so she's bound to get noticed for this on the internet. But the impact on her own benefits from Facebook's apps will be trivial, since it's only a one-day moratorium.

Background: Facebook in particular has come under fire recently for their handling of pages that advocated violence at protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin.. BuzzFeed News also reported recently that an internal whistleblower said the company was slow to act on misinformation efforts that undermined elections around the globe.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Go deeper

Ben Geman, author of Generate
10 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Facebook vows tougher climate change efforts but remains under fire over misinformation

Facebook is vowing new steps to provide users with accurate climate change information and cut emissions, but activists say it's doing too little to confront the spread of false claims on its platform.

Driving the news: The social media giant on Tuesday announced launch of the "Climate Science Information Center."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Stef W. Kight
10 hours ago - Technology

Gen Z is eroding the power of misinformation

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Gen Z may be more immune to the lure of misinformation because younger people apply more context, nuance and skepticism to their online information consumption, experts and new polling suggests.

Why it matters: An innate understanding of social media influence, virality and algorithms among Gen Z — defined by Pew as the cohort born between 1997 and 2012 — could disarm the misinformation and disinformation racking the U.S.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
5 hours ago - Economy & Business

Exclusive: Facebook invests $5 million in newsroom diversity efforts

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Facebook is investing $5 million in programs for newsrooms of color and entrepreneurial journalism, executives tell Axios.

Why it matters: The investment comes amid tensions between Facebook and civil rights leaders over the prevalence of hate speech and misinformation on its platform.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow