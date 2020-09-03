1 hour ago - Technology

Kenosha militia group, not Facebook, took down its event page

An armed civilian stands in the streets of Kenosha during the third day of protests over a police shooting. Photo: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

After users flagged a Facebook event page for a militia counterprotest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, the page, filled with comments promoting violence, vanished from the social network. Facebook told the world it had taken down both the event page and the group that sponsored it.

Yes, but: As BuzzFeed News reports, the group itself had deleted the event page before Facebook shut the group down. That contradicts what CEO Mark Zuckerberg told a company meeting soon after the controversy, as the company now concedes.

The big picture: What matters most here is that Facebook left the event page up even after hundreds of users reported it. Before the company took any action, two protesters who had been marching over the police shooting of Jacob Blake lay dead.

  • A 17-year-old armed with a rifle is charged with their murder.
  • Facebook says the accused, Kyle Rittenhouse, did not belong to the militia group or RSVP for the event.

The bottom line: By botching this announcement and taking credit for doing more than it had, Facebook has once more hurt its credibility.

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
9 hours ago - Technology

Facebook will ban new political ads a week before Election Day

Photo: Chesnot/Getty Images

Facebook said Thursday that it will no longer accept new political ads for the week leading up to Election Day. It will also label posts from candidates who claim victory prematurely and will direct users to the official results.

Why it matters: It's the most aggressive effort Facebook has made to date to curb manipulation in the days leading up to the U.S. election.

9 mins ago - Podcasts

Election night nightmares

America is unlikely to know its presidential winner on election night due to the expected surge in mail-in votes. A nightmare scenario is that one candidate will appear to have won based on initial tallies, but the leader flips as more mail-in votes are counted — thus causing some Americans to doubt the legitimacy of the final result.

Axios Re:Cap digs in with New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver, a Democrat and current president of the National Association of Secretaries of State. She talks plans, concerns and why states won't keep quiet until all of their votes are counted.

Courtenay Brown
Updated 47 mins ago - Economy & Business

Stocks drop 4% amid tech sell-off

Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

The S&P 500 dropped as much as 4% on Thursday — the market's worst decline since June — while the Nasdaq fell 5.6%. The Dow dropped more than 900 points.

The big picture: The indices are still hovering near their highest levels ever — the S&P 500 is still higher than it was at any time before the pandemic — but the pullback is being led by a drop in the technology stocks that led the advance to record highs.