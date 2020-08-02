12 hours ago - Technology

Facebook hate-speech boycott had little effect on revenue

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The high-profile Facebook ad boycotts that began in June and ramped up in July, pressuring the social network to act more forcefully against hate speech, have so far not put much of a dent in Facebook's top or bottom lines.

Driving the news: Facebook beat Wall Street revenue expectations for the second quarter, and it said that the growth of its ad business during the first three weeks in July was roughly the same as it was last year during the same timespan.

The big picture: It's hard for a boycott — even one that features 1,000+ big prominent brands — to limit Facebook's income, which mostly comes from small businesses around the world with few advertising options.

Catch up quick: The #StopHateForProfit boycott launched in June by civil rights activists got more than 1,000 brands to support it by pulling ad spend from Facebook and some other social media giants in July.

  • While some brands, like Ben & Jerry's, say they are extending their boycotts further, many plan to resume spending with Facebook now that July is over.

By the numbers: In an earnings call with investors, Facebook's CFO David Wehner said that the company's top 100 advertisers contributed roughly 16% of its total quarterly revenue last quarter.

  • He noted that this was a lower percentage from last year, meaning Facebook has been able to diversify even further away from relying on big brands in the last year.
  • For the third quarter, Facebook said that during the first three weeks in July, when the boycott was full steam, total ad revenue grew by 10% year over year.
  • While this rate is lower than usual for Facebook, it's roughly what analysts expected, given the global ad slowdown during the pandemic.
  • Facebook says it expects to see that level of ad growth continue for the remainder of the quarter.
  • The pandemic-driven ad slowdown handed Facebook its slowest quarter ever for advertising growth (up 11%) since it went public in 2012. Facebook is still growing even as Google lost ad revenue last quarter because Facebook relies more on sectors that have ramped up during the pandemic, like e-commerce, while Google depends on industries, like travel and hospitality, that have largely shut down.

Yes, but: The boycott still serves as a significant reputational problem for the tech giant, as it puts pressure on the company to address its shortcomings around hate speech.

  • During the earnings call Thursday, CEO Mark Zuckerberg and COO Sheryl Sandberg staunchly defended the company's efforts to combat hate speech.
  • "[S]ome seem to wrongly assume that most of the content on our services is about politics, news, misinformation or hate," Zuckerberg said.
  • "These make up a small part of the content on our services, although they are all things that people generally tell us they'd like to see even less of. We do not profit from misinformation or hate," he continued.
  • "We completely agree that we don't want hate on our platforms, and we stand firmly against it," Sandberg said. "We don't benefit from hate speech. We never have. Users don't want to see it. Advertisers don't want to be associated with it."

What's next: Boycott organizers told Axios that there's more to come from their campaign, which is beginning to extend overseas, but for the most part, the boycott will not continue into August.

  • In a statement, the boycott organizers said, "This movement will not go away until Facebook makes the reasonable changes that society wants. The ad pause in July was not a full campaign — it was a warning shot across Facebook’s bow. "

Updated 5 mins ago - Health

World coronavirus updates: Global cases top 18 million

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

The number of novel coronavirus cases surged past 18 million on Sunday night, Johns Hopkins data shows.

By the numbers: More than 688,300 people have died from COVID-19 worldwide, per Johns Hopkins. Over 10.6 million have recovered.

Updated 24 mins ago - Science

Isaias strengthens along Florida's coast as tropical storm threatens Carolinas

A wave crashes ashore as Tropical Storm Isaias passes throughJetty Park in Fort Pierce, Florida, on Sunday. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Tropical Storm Isaias brought heavy rain and strong winds as it brushed past Florida on its way up the east coast toward the Carolinas on Sunday, per the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

The latest: Isaias was 55 miles east of Cape Canaveral with winds increasing to 70 mph, the NHC said in an 8 p.m. update. Storm surge warnings were in effect for North and South Carolina. A tropical storm watch was in effect for the mid-Atlantic coast.

Updated 1 hour ago - Energy & Environment

In photos: Thousands evacuated as Southern California fire grows

A firefighter from Carpinteria monitors a flare-up along a ridge as the Apple fire burns north of Banning in Cherry Valley, California, on Aug. 1. Photo: Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

California firefighters were tackling multiple fires on Sunday — including a massive wildfire that's burned some 20,000 acres in the south of the state and prompted mandatory evacuations over the weekend.

The big picture: As California remains an epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S., some 15 separate fires are raging across the state. The Apple Fire in Riverside County, about 75 miles east of Los Angeles, "doubled in size" Saturday, KTLA reports. About 7,800 people were under evacuation orders as hundreds of firefighters battle the blaze. But none of the fire had been contained by Sunday evening, per CalFire.

