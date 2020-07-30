Jul 30, 2020 - Economy & Business

Facebook beats Wall Street estimates despite pandemic and boycott

Facebook's stock was up more than 6% in after-hours trading on Thursday, after the tech giant reported strong revenue growth, despite a global ad slowdown due to the pandemic and a growing advertiser boycott.

Why it matters: Facebook's ability to beat top and bottom line revenue expectations amid the coronavirus crisis and the boycott speaks to the strength of the company's appeal to marketers despite serious challenges.

Yes, but: The company wasn't totally immune to the headwinds facing the ad market. While it reported strong user engagement numbers as people have been stranded at home, it also experienced its slowest quarter for advertising growth (up 11%) since going public in 2012.

The big picture: The report comes on the heels of Wednesday's historic antitrust hearing in which CEO Mark Zuckerberg, along with executives of other tech giants, answered questions about their market dominance and business practices.

By the numbers, per CNBC:

  • Earnings: $1.80 vs. $1.39 per share forecast by Refinitv
  • Revenue: $18.7 billion vs. $17.4 billion forecast by Refinitiv
  • Daily active users (DAUs):  1.79 billion vs. 1.7 billion forecast by FactSet
  • Monthly active users (MAUs):  2.7 billion vs. 2.6 billion forecast by FactSet

What's next: The company says it expects that as shelter-in-place restrictions continue to ease, the number of Facebook users will likely be "flat or slightly down in most regions" in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the second quarter of the year.

4 hours ago - Economy & Business

Trump says he wants to ban TikTok app

President Trump said Friday that he plans to ban Chinese video app TikTok as soon as Saturday, via either executive order or emergency economic powers, according to White House press pool comments.

Why it matters: TikTok has been caught in the crossfires of the United States' escalating tensions with China.

Updated 6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 10 p.m. ET: 17,507,359 — Total deaths: 678,226 — Total recoveries — 10,258,424Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 10 p.m. ET: 4,558,994 — Total deaths: 153,311 — Total recoveries: 1,438,160 — Total tests: 55,372,983Map.
  3. Politics: White House, Democrats at stimulus stalemateCDC director says he wasn't involved in decision to change data reporting Biden campaign vows virus focus.
  4. Business: Pandemic wipes out 5 years of economic growth in 3 months — PPP was not distributed equally across racial lines.
  5. Public health: More than half of COVID-19 cases from summer camp in Georgia were from kids, CDC says.
  6. World: Boris Johnson pauses England's reopening.
  7. 🎧 Podcast: The untold mental toll of COVID-19.
8 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden campaign vows virus focus

Joe Biden's campaign contends that President Trump's talk of delaying November's election is an effort to distract, and vows to be what a Biden aide called "laser-focused" on Trump's pandemic response.

Why it matters: After aides convinced the president that the issue was hurting him badly in the polls, Trump has tried for the past two weeks to show renewed focus on the coronavirus, including the restoration of his briefings.

