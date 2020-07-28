53 mins ago - Technology

Scoop: Facebook boycotters lobby lawmakers on antitrust

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Organizers of the #StopHateforProfit advertising boycott say Facebook's ability to withstand their campaign suggests a competition problem and are urging House antitrust investigators to press CEO Mark Zuckerberg on the issue Wednesday.

Why it matters: If the boycott isn't enough to get Facebook and other social media platforms to take firmer action against hate speech, its organizers are hoping pressure from Washington will get results.

What's happening: Common Sense Media, a consumer tech advocacy group, has written letters to the House Judiciary antitrust subcommittee on behalf of the boycott organizers, which also include groups like the NAACP, Color for Change and the Anti-Defamation League.

  • They want panel members to raise the boycott with Zuckerberg at a landmark hearing Wednesday.

Details: In a letter written to all committee members and obtained by Axios, Common Sense tells lawmakers the boycott campaign has "highlighted how much control Facebook has over online advertising."

  • The letter is the second of two notes sent to lawmakers in the past week — one sent last Tuesday and the second one Monday afternoon.
  • It provides sample questions that they want lawmakers to ask Zuckerberg, such as, "[I]s it accurate that you have said that advertisers will be back soon? Does this mean they have no real alternative?" Zuckerberg has reportedly told employees as much.

Another sample question the groups suggest for Zuckerberg: "Facebook offers tremendous reach and targeting capabilities to advertisers. What alternatives do advertisers have to reach the demographic audiences held captive by Facebook?"

  • Committee members have confirmed receipt of the letters and say appreciate the input from the campaign, sources tell Axios. Some of the groups leading the boycott, including the NAACP, have individually been in touch with lawmakers regarding the hearing, sources say.

"Facebook has enough power that it believes it is effectively immune to ad boycotts, massive privacy violations, and other scandals," Common Sense CEO Jim Steyer said in a call with Axios.

The other side: "The perception that our services are full of hate and political discourse is not true," a Facebook spokesperson tells Axios. "There's no place for hate on our services and we'e made it clear there is nothing more important than that."

  • The company has said it faces ample competition from other players in online advertising. Meanwhile, its free-to-users services don't trigger the consumer pricing concerns that antitrust cases are traditionally built on.

Between the lines: Common Sense has long been lobbying for more action against Big Tech across an array of issues.

  • Steyer says the aim is "fundamental regulatory change," which could include Facebook being forced to divest Instagram and WhatsApp.
  • For its part, Facebook has long said breakups aren't the answer for the issues it has wrestled with but has called for regulation to help reduce the amount of harmful content online and harmonize differing standards on privacy and other issues.

The big picture: The #StopHateforProfit boycott has escalated quickly to encompass roughly 1,000 advertisers.

  • Tensions between the boycotters and the tech giant haven't improved since the company's disastrous meeting with civil rights leaders last month, Steyer says, and Common Sense hasn't been in touch with Facebook since.
  • "I don't feel they've made progress," says Steyer. "I would say deny, deflect, distract has been their strategy. The meeting a couple weeks ago was a total failure."

What's next: Steyer says that the Stop Hate for Profit campaign is going to be continuing past July. "We will be making an announcement about that later this week."

Go deeper

Axios
58 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Read: Barr's opening statement attacking Dems and "bogus" Russia probe

Attorney General Bill Barr before addressing a summit in Washington, DC, in Marc. Photo: Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images

Attorney General Bill Barr is set to accuse House Judiciary Committee Democrats of trying to discredit him over his investigations into the origins of the FBI's Russia probe when he appears before the panel Tuesday.

Of note: In prepared remarks released on Monday, Barr states that ever since he announced his investigation into what he calls "the grave abuses involved in the bogus 'Russiagate' scandal, many of the Democrats on this Committee have attempted to discredit" him by "conjuring up a narrative" that he's simply President Trump's "factotum who disposes of criminal cases according to his instructions." "Judging from the letter inviting me to this hearing, that appears to be your agenda today," he will add.

Read the full statement via DocumentCloud:

Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 9 p.m. ET: 16,396,954 — Total deaths: 651,902 — Total recoveries — 9,512,561Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 9 p.m. ET: 4,286,663 — Total deaths: 147,588 — Total recoveries: 1,325,804 — Total tested: 52,252,334Map.
  3. Public health: Deaths skew younger in the SouthChild COVID-19 hospitalizations in Florida surge 23%.
  4. Politics: Republican leaders release $1 trillion stimulus proposal — Democratic National Convention mandates daily COVID-19 testing for attendeesFirst presidential debate moved from Notre Dame to Cleveland.
  5. World: Pandemic saps trust in many world leaders, but not Germany's Angela Merkel.
  6. ⚾️ Sports: How baseball's coronavirus reckoning affects everything.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Alexi McCammond
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Black Lives Matter founder says DNC platform needs to be bolder

Cullors speaks at an awards ceremony in Los Angeles in 2019. Photo: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for NILC

The Black Lives Matter movement co-founder called on Democrats Monday to make "sea changes" to their party platform to more boldly address police brutality and racial injustice, just three weeks before the summer convention starts.

Why it matters: There's growing internal pressure on the DNC and Joe Biden from Democratic activists who want them to enact bold policies and transform the Democratic Party into a political force that they feel meets the political moment.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow