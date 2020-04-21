1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Top House Republican presses Pelosi on plan to reopen Congress

Rashaan Ayesh

Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) sent Speaker Nancy Pelosi a letter on Tuesday calling on her to establish a plan to open Congress as the session enters its fourth week of suspension due to the coronavirus.

The state of play: Both the House and Senate previously said lawmakers would not travel back to D.C. any sooner than May 4. McCarthy's letter also comes as protests are unfolding across the country for states to reopen and lift shelter-at-home orders.

  • House Rules Committee Chair Rep. Jim McGovern (D-Mass.) put forward a plan for "proxy voting" last week that would allow House members who can't make it to the Capitol to direct another member to vote on their behalf.
  • McCarthy urged Pelosi to explain when members would be able to provide input on McGovern's plan and how it would "avoid potential abuses of power."

What he's saying:

"In my view, conducting the business of the People's House is the definition of 'essential business' ... It is imperative we outline a pathway forward that ensure transparency and regular order for all members — not centralized decision-making by a select group of leadership and staff that reduces the roles of representative to merely voting 'yea' or 'nay' on pre-drafted proposals."

Read the letter.

Senate, House will not travel back to D.C. before May

Margaret Harding McGill

Why we're still not voting online, even in a pandemic

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Nearly every aspect of daily life has moved online as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, but voting via the internet is still largely a non-starter.

The big picture: Officials grappling with making elections compatible with social distancing are focusing on tried-and-true methods like mail-in ballots rather than online voting platforms, which have a limited track record and raise major election security concerns.

Apr 20, 2020 - Technology
Axios

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday that 481 more people had died in the state, a significant decrease of single-day death tolls from the previous week.

The big picture: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. surpassed 788,000 Tuesday, while total deaths exceeded 42,400.

Updated 2 hours ago - Health
Rebecca Falconer

Trump says he'll suspend immigration to U.S.

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Trump announced in a tweet Monday night that he will sign an executive order to temporarily suspend immigration to the United States in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Details: "In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!" Trump tweeted. The White House did not immediately share any detail about what such an order would state.

Updated 15 hours ago - Politics & Policy