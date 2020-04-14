2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Senate, House will not travel back to D.C. before May

Rashaan Ayesh

Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Tuesday that the Senate is not expected to travel back to Washington D.C. any sooner than May 4, as most of the country remains under stay-at-home orders.

Why it matters: The decision to postpone returning to the Senate comes amid a stalemate between Democrats and Republicans over increasing funds to the Paycheck Protection Program, a small business relief program mean to alleviate economic stress caused by the pandemic.

  • House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer also announced Monday that the lower chamber won't return to Congress before May 4.
  • Both the Senate and the House can still pass bills via unanimous consent, though it would mean just one lawmaker could block legislation by showing up to Congress to object. Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) has threatened to do so.

What they're saying:

"As the country continues working together to flatten the curve, following the advice of health experts, the full Senate is not expected to travel back to Washington D.C. sooner than Monday, May 4th. All members will receive at least 24 hours’ notice if this changes. This bipartisan decision reflects consultation with Leader Schumer and my colleagues in Senate leadership."
— Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell

Go deeper: A high-stakes clash over coronavirus funding looms over Congress

Go deeper

Ursula Perano

Senate Republicans enter quarantine ahead of critical coronavirus vote

Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images.

More Republican senators entered self-quarantine on Sunday after Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) tested positive for the coronavirus.

Why it matters: The Senate is expected to vote Monday on a $1.8 trillion stimulus package intended to curb the economic impacts of the coronavirus. As of Sunday evening, Democrats in the House and Senate had not yet agreed to back the bill as proposed by Republicans.

Go deeperArrowMar 22, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Rashaan Ayesh

Republicans say they will not negotiate over Paycheck Protection Program

Sen. Mitch McConnell. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) released a joint statement Saturday indicating they will not negotiate with Democrats after their proposal to add $250 billion to the Paycheck Protection Program failed Thursday.

What they're saying: "Republicans did not ask to change any policy details that were negotiated by both parties and passed unanimously. All we want to do is put more money into a popular job-saving policy which both parties designed together."

Go deeperArrowApr 11, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Dan PrimackAlayna Treene

Senate in stalemate over $250 billion PPP injection

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Before the Paycheck Protection Program formally launched last Friday, we knew two things: The rollout would be rocky, and the initial $350 billion wouldn't be enough for America's small businesses.

The state of play: Banks and government officials have been working to smooth out the process. On Thursday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's (R-Ky.) attempt to pump another $250 billion into the program via unanimous consent was blocked by Democrats, who are proposing an alternative that includes billions more for hospitals and states.

Go deeperArrowUpdated Apr 9, 2020 - Economy & Business