58 mins ago - Politics & Policy

House Rules chair puts forward plan for proxy voting amid coronavirus

Fadel Allassan

The chamber of the House of Representatives. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

House Rules Committee Chair Rep. Jim McGovern (D-Mass.) put forward a plan on Thursday for remote voting for members of the House as the coronavirus outbreak persists.

The big picture: Under the "temporary, low-tech" proposal, House members who can't make it to the Capitol would direct another member to vote on their behalf. McGovern said he's looking to change the standing rules of the House and implement technology for virtual hearings and markups for committees for the time being.

What he's saying:

"We don't know how long this pandemic will threaten public health, or how long state stay at home orders will last. We all know, though, that Congress needs to be working, whether in person, remotely, or both. We should not wait for this pandemic to end to make changes to the rules that help us to do our jobs in such an unprecedented time. I hope my colleagues, Democratic and Republican, can work together to implement this temporary solution. "
— Jim McGovern in a press release

What's next: The rules would be put in place via a House resolution and the authority would only be temporary and linked to the pandemic.

Go deeper

Zachary BasuAlayna Treene

Coronavirus hits Congress

A lone Capitol police officer in an empty corridor of Congress. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

More than a dozen lawmakers have entered voluntary self-quarantine, and more are expected to — seriously testing Speaker Nancy Pelosi's proclamation last week that Congress will be "the last to leave."

Why it matters: The Senate is racing to negotiate a "Phase 3" coronavirus relief package that could top $1 trillion.

Go deeperArrowMar 19, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Alayna Treene

Pelosi announces new system for submitting House bills electronically

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced on Monday that the House is establishing a secure email system for lawmakers to electronically submit all floor documents, including "bills, resolutions, co-sponsors and extensions of remarks," in order to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Why it matters: Congressional leadership has been struggling for weeks with how to continue governing during the coronavirus pandemic while also protecting the health and safety of its members. Many lawmakers are over the age of 60 or have underlying health conditions that put them at a higher risk of contracting the coronavirus.  

Go deeperArrowApr 6, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Jonathan Swan

White House creates coronavirus reopening group for members of Congress

Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

The White House is setting up yet another group for members of Congress as part of its larger committee of business and thought leaders to reopen the economy from the coronavirus shutdown.

The state of play: Per two sources with direct knowledge, senators and House members have received emails telling them they’ve been selected for this new yet-to-be-named group.

Go deeperArrow7 hours ago - Politics & Policy