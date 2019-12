Why it matters: Kentucky is one of only two states with lifetime bans denying the right to vote to anyone convicted of a felony (the other is Iowa). In Kentucky, the governor has the power to restore rights.

The League of Women Voters of Kentucky issued a report in January that some 312,000 people feel disenfranchised because of felony convictions.

Between the lines: Beshear appears to be following similar goals to his father, former Gov. Steve Beshear (D), who signed an an executive order just before leaving office in 2015 to restore voting rights to over 100,00 convicted felons.

That order would've applied to those who'd "completed their sentences and paid all of their court-ordered restitution," but his successor, former Gov. Matt Bevin (R), suspended the order days after taking office, per the Lexington Herald-Leader.

What he's saying: Kentucky's new governor explained his decision during his address by saying his faith "teaches me to treat others with dignity and respect."

"My faith also teaches me forgiveness," he said. "That's why on Thursday I will sign an executive order restoring voting rights to over a hundred thousand men and women who have done wrong in the past but are doing right now. They deserve to participate in our great democracy."

The big picture: Beshear, who previously served as Kentucky's attorney general, was sworn in Tuesday after narrowly defeating Bevin in the state's gubernatorial election last month.

