The Republican Governor's Association and Bevin's campaign explicitly used the impeachment inquiry to rally voters against Beshear, the attorney general.

Bevin also adopted Trump's language during the campaign, accusing Beshear of being "the Hunter Biden of Kentucky" at their Oct. 28 debate. Beshear's father served as Kentucky's governor for two terms.

Between the lines: Bevin has a 53% disapproval rate and is the second most unpopular governor in the U.S., according to Morning Consult's Q3 polling. Trump's popularity in Kentucky, which he won with 62.5% in 2016, apparently didn't give Bevin a real edge against his Beshear.

What they're saying: "The President just about dragged Gov. Matt Bevin across the finish line, helping him run stronger than expected in what turned into a very close race at the end. A final outcome remains to be seen," Brad Parscale, Trump 2020 campaign manager, said Tuesday.

Editor’s note: This story is being updated as the situation unfolds.