Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin (R) said Thursday that he will not contest the results of the state's governor's race, conceding to Democrat Andy Beshear, LEX 18 News reports.

The big picture: Beshear claimed victory on election night, leading by a 0.4% margin in the final count. Bevin originally refused to concede and requested a recanvass, claiming that there had been unsubstantiated "voting irregularities."

